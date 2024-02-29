Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Amavi Aster Ridge

Single-Family Build-to-Rent Community Adds 177 Townhomes to North Phoenix

PHOENIX, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Amavi Aster Ridge, a single-family build-to-rent community that closely borders the thriving Anthem neighborhood of North Phoenix.

Amavi Aster Ridge offers a mix of 177 two- and three-bedroom townhomes and represents Mill Creek's first single-family build-to-rent community within the Phoenix area. First move-ins are anticipated for March.

"As the North Phoenix/Anthem area emerges as a key employment hub, demand for quality housing continues to rise," said Sam Griffin, vice president of land acquisition for Mill Creek's Southwest Region. "Amavi Aster Ridge represents the lone professionally managed townhome community in the immediate area, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents to their new homes. With attached garages and private backyards, Amavi Aster Ridge represents a traditional townhome product and is positioned to offer a genuinely comfortable living experience."

Located at 4285 W. Denali Lane, Amavi Aster Ridge is a gated community that sits adjacent to Anthem, an award-winning master-planned community notable for its high-desert backdrop, excellent school district and vast contingent of retail, dining and recreational outlets. The community also is positioned within 15 minutes of the Taiwan Semiconductor campus, a $40 billion facility that will anchor the growing employment sector in the Anthem/Deer Valley area. Interstate 17 and Anthem Way are easily accessible from the community, along with several parks, lakes and nature preserves.

Each home at Amavi Aster Ridge features attached front-loaded garages and fenced private backyards. The community's two-bedroom townhomes range from approximately 1,300 to 1,450 square feet while the 25 three-bedroom homes measure approximately 1,500 square feet.

Community amenities consist of a clubhouse/leasing office, resort-style swimming pool, onsite park with playground, fitness studio and open green spaces. The community also features modern streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas. Home interiors include stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, smart thermostats, controlled guest-access technology, ceiling fans and in-home washers and dryers.

