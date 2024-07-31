Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Amavi Kissimmee

Purpose-Built Community Adds 187 Single-Family Homes to Central Florida Locale

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Amavi Kissimmee in central Florida.

Amavi Kissimmee, Mill Creek's first single-family build-to-rent community within the state, is positioned just south of Orlando in unincorporated Osceola County and offers a mix of 187 three-bedroom homes—including 2.5-bath townhomes and two-bath paired villas. First move-ins are slated for Sept. 16.

"As Osceola County continues to grow, housing demand has followed suit," said Scott Herr, president of single-family rentals in the Southeast for Mill Creek Residential. "Kissimmee offers the best of both worlds with its small-town charm and proximity to everything city life has to offer. We are excited about providing an exceptional living experience at Amavi Kissimmee for our future residents."

Situated at 4519 Trinity Way, Amavi Kissimmee sits in the southwestern portion of Kissimmee and within a short drive of popular Lake Tohopekaliga (Lake Toho). The community is within 12 miles of both the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 4, which serve as the gateways to several of the area's key employment centers. That includes Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Orlando International Airport and NeoCity, a 500-acre master-planned campus that will serve as a global center of advanced research. Residents will also have convenient access to retail, grocers, nearby amusement parks and a high-performing school district.

The community's townhomes feature front-garage/front-entry and rear-garage/rear-entry designs, with the 159 front-garage homes measuring an average of 1,628 square feet and the 16 rear-garage homes an average of 1,677 square feet. The community's 12 paired villas feature front-garage/front-entry layouts averaging 1,826 square feet.

Community amenities include a clubhouse with a covered patio, resort-style pool, club-quality fitness center, outdoor gathering areas, two playgrounds and two pet parks. The community also features modern streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas. Home interiors include stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, tile backsplashes, smart thermostats, private patios and fenced-in yards, controlled access technology and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes feature pond views, double vanities in bathrooms and kitchen islands.

In keeping with the community's commitment to sustainability, the design at Amavi Kissimmee focuses on water conservation, with low-water landscape architecture and irrigation throughout. With this in mind, homes include water-conserving fixtures and appliances that utilize 20% less indoor water on average than a typical home.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing over 39,600 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

