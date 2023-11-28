Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Amavi Mooresville

Development Will Add 239 Single-Family Homes to Northern Charlotte Metro

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Amavi Mooresville , a master-planned community in the northern Charlotte metropolitan area.

The development, originally Amavi Coddle Creek, was the first community to break ground under Mill Creek's single-family build-to-rent brand. Amavi Mooresville spans 68 acres and offers a mix of 80 single-family townhomes. A second phase will follow and boost the overall home count to 239. First move-ins are anticipated for December.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to introduce this unique product type to the northern Charlotte market," said Willie Morris , senior vice president of land acquisitions for Mill Creek Residential. "The area exhibits strong characteristics for single-family rental demand, and we believe Amavi Mooresville will not only address that demand but serve as a best-in-class option. We look forward to welcoming our initial residents to the community and becoming a part of the neighborhood."

Situated at 102 Abercorne Way and approximately 30 miles north of Downtown Charlotte, Amavi Mooresville is the first large-scale single-family attached community in the neighborhood and includes six distinct floor plans. The townhome floor plans—each of which offers three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms—range from 1,452 to 1,911 square feet. The community is accessible via Highway 3, a primary thoroughfare linking Charlotte's northern and eastern submarkets, and within a short drive of Coddle Creek Highway and Interstate 77, which serve as key arteries to Charlotte's thriving job centers. That includes University Research Park, home to prominent employers including Lowe's, Duke Energy, Bank of America, Truist, Wells Fargo, UNCC and Corning Optical.

Community amenities consist of an expansive clubhouse and leasing office, resort-style pool, dedicated driveways with garages wired for EV charging and open green space. The pet-friendly community also features modern streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas. Home interiors feature stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring throughout, expansive closets, quartz countertops, large chef's islands with built-in storage and ceiling fans. Select homes include front porches, fenced-in yards and serene bathrooms with spa-like soaking tubs. Smart home features include Yale smart pin lock entry systems and USB outlets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 128 communities representing over 35,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential