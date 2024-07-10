Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Amavi Twin Lakes

Single-Family Build-to-Rent Community Adds 181 Homes to Jackson County

HOSCHTON, Ga., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Amavi Twin Lakes , a single-family build-to-rent community in western Jackson County.

Amavi Twin Lakes is Mill Creek's first single-family build-to-rent community within Georgia and offers a mix of 181 three- and four-bedroom townhomes. The community, positioned five minutes south of Interstate 85, sits adjacent to a new shopping center anchored by a Publix grocery store that is scheduled to open this summer. First move-ins are anticipated for August.

"Amavi Twin Lakes stands out as a unique community in the area, as many of the additional nearby rental options are located to the west," said Scott Herr , division president of single-family rentals for Mill Creek's Southeast Region. "None of these options feature the serene backdrop and small-town feel offered by Amavi Twin Lakes, which will put residents within steps of walking trails, lake access and sits adjacent to a budding shopping center. We're eager to offer the best professionally managed living experience in the market and look forward to welcoming our first residents."

Community amenities consist of two outdoor resort-style swimming pools, outdoor sundecks and cabanas with dining area and fire pit, expansive resident clubhouse with a fitness center featuring cardio equipment and TRX system, two lakes with fishing and additional recreational activities, lakeside pavilion with swings and seating areas, open-access outdoor event lawn with amphitheater, two onsite pet parks and lush landscaping throughout the community. The community also features modern streetscapes and manicured common areas.

Located at 133 Pyramid Lane, Amavi Twin Lakes is situated approximately 50 minutes northeast of Downtown Atlanta and within a 30-minute drive of Athens. Within Hoschton, residents will have access to a wide range of employers, an excellent school system and several recreational outlets, including nearby Hoschton Recreation Park. Popular Lake Lanier is within 20 miles of the community, as is the Mall of Georgia, the state's largest mall and one of the largest in the U.S.

Each home at Amavi Twin Lakes features an attached two-car garage and fenced private backyard. The community's 109 three-bedroom homes average 1,674 square feet, and the 72 four-bedroom homes average 1,890 square feet.

Home interiors include wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplashes, chef's islands with built-in storage, single-basin sinks with pull-down faucets, custom soft-close cabinetry, city loft walls, oversized windows, smart thermostats and smart pin-lock entry, expansive closets with ventilated shelving, in-home washers and dryers, double vanities in bathrooms and EV-charging capabilities in each garage.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing over 39,600 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

