Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Domain

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading investor and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Domain , a luxury apartment community located in The Domain district—often referred to as Austin's second downtown.

The community, which offers 354 apartment homes, is situated within the North Burnet neighborhood and surrounded by an abundance of contemporary office, retail and residential space. First move-ins are scheduled for summer.

"This is a remarkable location alongside The Domain affording residents easy access to name-brand employers and lifestyle offerings," said Bart Schaetter , vice president of development in Austin for Mill Creek Residential. "With thoughtful home finishes coupled with inviting amenities and unexpected design elements peppered throughout, we believe Modera Domain will offer a first-in-class experience for our residents."

Situated at 2618 Kramer Lane, Modera Domain is within a five-minute walk of the Metro Rail Red Line and within a short drive of the MoPac Expressway (Loop 1), which provides connectivity to the tech-driven employment sectors and key attractions across the metropolitan area. Notable employers in the area include IBM, HomeAway/Expedia Group, Charles Schwab, Amazon, Indeed, Apple, Facebook and St. David's Healthcare.

The community is within moments of the popular Rock Rose nightlife district and within a short walk from Top Golf. Additionally, Austin FC's stadium at McKalla Place is within a half mile of the community.

Modera Domain offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with an average size of 848 square feet. Community amenities include a vibrant courtyard with resort-style pool with tanning ledge, outdoor deck, barbecue area, outdoor kitchen with gas grills, resident clubhouse with gaming area, pool table, ground-floor library, conference room, coworking spaces, coffee bar, pet spa and an onsite park. A club-quality fitness center offers state-of-the-art Matrix cardio equipment. Residents also have access to bike storage and a bike repair station, digital package lockers and controlled-access parking.

The community features an impressive smart home technology package including programmable thermostats, controlled guest access and smart home lighting, all accessible through a smart device and compatible with voice-activated devices such as Amazon's Alexa.

Apartment interiors are delivered with two distinctive schemes and a variety of contemporary features. Included are stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, custom 42-inch cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, tile backsplashes, upgraded fixtures, in-home washers and dryers and luxurious baths with back-lit mirrors, designer tile surrounds and under-mount sinks. Select homes include built-in storage and walk-in closets.

Modera Domain will become Mill Creek's second community actively leasing in Austin, joining Alister Balcones .

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 88 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

