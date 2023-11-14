Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera EaDo

Community Adds 377 Contemporary Apartment Homes to East Domain Area of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera EaDo , a luxury apartment community just east of The Domain, which is commonly referred to as Austin's second downtown.

The wrap-style community, which features 377 apartment homes at 11604 Stonehollow Drive, is situated less than a mile from The Domain and near a vast array of vibrant dining, retail and entertainment options. The convenient location is also within a short commute of many of Austin's thriving employment and entertainment districts.

"It's amazing to witness the transformation of the area surrounding The Domain, which continues to morph from an industrial area to a vibrant mixed-use destination," said Matthew Bunch , managing director of development in Austin for Mill Creek Residential. "We're excited to deliver this development in East Domain, which boasts a prime location in which residents can do a little bit of everything. We're prepared to offer an extraordinary living experience at Modera EaDo and look forward to welcoming home our initial residents."

Modera EaDo is positioned in a north Austin locale that is rapidly emerging as a key destination for a wide variety of luxury retailers and top employers. Prominent employers in the area include IBM, Indeed, Amazon, Facebook and Charles Schwab, which features a 50-acre campus immediately adjacent to the community.

The community also sits just east of the future master-planned Uptown ATX site, a massive 66-acre mixed-use redevelopment project, and is within a quarter mile of a proposed CapMetro Red Line station, which will connect with Leander to the north and downtown Austin to the south.

Modera EaDo offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select homes featuring private yards along an urban trail. The community is constructed with energy efficiency and sustainability in mind and received a Green Building rating from Austin Energy. Community amenities include an expansive 2,700-square-foot, club-quality fitness center open 24-hours, a resident clubhouse with a gaming area, indoor/outdoor social kitchen and music room, resort-inspired pool with water features and tanning ledge, poolside cabana, Zen courtyard, outdoor kitchen with gas grills, high-speed community-wide bulk WiFi and an electronic key fob system. Residents will also have access to Luxer One package lockers, dedicated bike storage and a dedicated bark park with connecting pet spa. Modera EaDo will also offer a self-service Grab-and-Go market from Impulsify, providing Point of Sale packaged snacks, meals, beverages and other convenience items.

Apartment interiors are delivered with a variety of deluxe features, including two sophisticated finish schemes, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42-inch custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes include wine fridges, private patios or balconies, linen closets, double-vanities, powder baths and walk-in showers.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 128 communities representing over 35,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

