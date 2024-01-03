Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Garden Oaks

Apartment Community Adds 327 Homes to Central Northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Garden Oaks , a modern apartment community in Central Northwest Houston.

The five-story community, which features 327 apartment homes, is situated in the Garden Oaks neighborhood approximately five miles northwest of Downtown Houston. The site closely borders the Oak Forest neighborhood and boasts a centralized location within one mile of key commuter vessels Interstate 45 and the I-610 Loop. First move-ins are anticipated for February.

"It is no secret why Garden Oaks is becoming an increasingly popular living destination, and we're thrilled to join the neighborhood," said Jeb Cox , senior managing director of development in Houston for Mill Creek Residential. "It possesses a charm of its own while positioned within a quick commute of many of the city's hot spots, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents and offering a top-of-market experience."

Situated at 641 W. Crosstimbers Road, Modera Garden Oaks sits within an emerging neighborhood that is becoming a hotbed for new businesses and includes a vast array of new restaurants, bars and retail offerings. The community also provides easy connectivity to several of the city's prominent locations, including Uptown, Downtown, Midtown, The Heights, Montrose and popular mixed-use destination The Uptown Galleria. Additional nearby attractions include The Houston Farmers Market, White Oaks Music Hall, The Heights Theater and Memorial Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.

Modera Garden Oaks offers one- and two-bedroom homes with den layouts available and an average size of 893 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with grilling areas, state-of-the-art fitness center, podcast room, co-working spaces, theater room, resident clubhouse, pet spa and common-area corridors featuring art and music displays. Residents will also have access to additional storage spaces and gated garage entry.

Apartment interiors include quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, custom 42-inch cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, 10-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats and a key fob entry system. Bathrooms feature double vanities, soaking tubs, tile shower surrounds and walk-in closets. Select homes offer private patios or balconies and private yards.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 134 communities representing over 38,400 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

