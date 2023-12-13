Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Georgetown

Garden-Style Community Adds 318 Homes to Rapidly Growing North Austin Suburb

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Georgetown , a garden-style community located in one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

Situated approximately 25 miles north of downtown Austin, Modera Georgetown features 318 apartment homes and is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community that also includes single-family homes, commercial development, a three-acre park and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for February.

"Georgetown continues to become one of the fastest growing and most desirable locales across the Austin region with its small-town vibe, charm and conveniences," said Matthew Bunch , managing director of development in Austin for Mill Creek Residential. "As the area becomes a more popular living destination, demand for quality housing has followed suit. We're eager to help address that demand by offering a refined living experience in a comfortable location not far removed from the thriving employment and entertainment districts of the city."

Located at 29600 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Modera Georgetown features a modern farmhouse architectural design, high-end interior finishes and deluxe amenities. Interstate 35, SH-130 and SH-195 are within a short drive of the community and provide connectivity to the greater Austin metro area to the south and the Killeen/Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) area to the north.

Residents also can easily access Georgetown's historic town square and surrounding area, which is home to a bevy of restaurants, craft breweries, entertainment venues and cultural attractions. The community also sits within four miles of popular Lake Georgetown, within one mile of the emerging Parmer Ranch master-planned community and is part of the thriving Georgetown Independent School District.

Modera Georgetown offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts available and an average size of 914 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with tanning ledge, grilling area, resident clubhouse with work-from-home spaces and coffee bar, landscaped courtyards shaded by heritage oak trees, pickleball courts, onsite pet park and pet spa, playground, common-area WiFi and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment and a yoga/Pilates studio.

Apartment interiors feature nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, granite countertops, pull-down faucets, tile backsplashes, under-cabinet lighting, in-home washers and dryers and walk-in closets. Bathrooms include soaking tubs and tile surrounds with double vanities in select homes.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 134 communities representing over 38,400 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential