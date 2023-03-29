Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Germantown

Company's First Nashville Development Adds 400 Apartment Homes to Historic Neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Germantown , a luxury apartment community located along the Cumberland River in Nashville's charming and historic Germantown neighborhood.

The community, which features 400 apartment homes 1.5 miles north of Downtown Nashville, represents Mill Creek's first development in the city. The first of two phases, Modera Germantown is positioned at 1420 Adams Street, which sits one block from the popular Nashville Greenway. First move-ins are scheduled for May.

"We can't overstate how excited we are to officially welcome residents to our first Nashville development," said Luca Barber , senior managing director of development in Nashville for Mill Creek Residential. "East Germantown continues to emerge as a focal point for the neighborhood, and we're delighted to play a role in the area's overall redevelopment. We believe Modera Germantown, with its thoughtful design, riverfront location, Greenway access and immediate proximity to numerous lifestyle amenities, will quickly become a top-of-market option."

Mill Creek officially expanded into the Nashville market in 2019 with a new regional office and is rapidly building a presence in the city. Modera Germantown is situated amidst a vibrant neighborhood that features a variety of high-end restaurants, retail and entertainment options. The community is also within walking distance of several master-planned redevelopments, including Neuhoff Slaughterhouse and River North, which all add an abundance of Class A retail, dining and office space to the area.

Modera Germantown is located less than one mile from First Horizon Park, home of minor league baseball's Nashville Sounds (the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers), and approximately four miles from Vanderbilt University and Medical Center. Corporate offices for Nissan, Amazon, Asurion, HCA Healthcare and Bridgestone add to the area's robust employment environment.

Modera Germantown offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average home size of 890 square feet. Community amenities include three distinct courtyards, a rooftop deck, outdoor swimming pool, barbecue area, picnic tables, resident clubhouse, game room, pool table, shuffleboard, coffee bar, cybercafé, conference room and an onsite pet park and pet spa. A club-quality fitness center includes a yoga/Pilates studio, TRX system, group fitness area and personal training. Residents will also have access to controlled-access parking and dedicated bike storage.

Apartment interiors include nine-foot ceilings, wood-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 42-inch custom cabinetry, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, programmable thermostats and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms include tile shower surrounds, double vanities and linen closets.

While Modera Germantown marks Mill Creek's first Nashville community, Modera Gulch and Modera McGavock also are under development within the city.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 125 communities representing over 33,875 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

