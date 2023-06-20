Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Gulch

Mixed-Use Community Adds 378 Contemporary Homes to Nashville's Division Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Gulch, a mixed-use apartment community located along Nashville's vibrant Division Street.

The 15-story community, which features 378 apartment homes and approximately 18,000 feet of ground-floor retail space, features unobstructed views of the city and a superb Walk Score of 89. First move-ins at Modera Gulch are scheduled for August.

"The Gulch has become one of Nashville's most desired neighborhoods, and we're excited to open our doors to our initial residents at this amazing new community," said Luca Barber, senior managing director of development for Nashville for Mill Creek Residential. "We're confident that the unmatched location, walkability and proximity to downtown – coupled with a best-in-class community with sweeping city views and a refined suite of amenities – will create a high-quality living experience that will truly encompass everything Nashville has to offer."

Modera Gulch adds to Mill Creek's emerging presence in Nashville and joins inaugural community Modera Germantown, which began preleasing in March and is amidst first move-ins. Mill Creek officially entered the Nashville market in 2019 with a new regional office.

Situated at 810 Division Street, Modera Gulch will feature an abundance of onsite retail, including Hi-Wire Brewing, Pure Sweat and Float Spa, Jade and Clover, High Street Wine, P. Volve, SolidCore and an OVME med spa. The community is also surrounded by a bevy of boutique retailers, a diverse array of restaurants and a wide variety of employment opportunities. That includes Amazon's new Operations Center of Excellence, which is less than one mile from the community. The neighborhood also features the Frist Art Museum, Country Music Hall of Fame and the city's renowned Lower Broadway. In addition, the 32-acre mixed-use urban district Capitol View is located just over a mile from the community.

The National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Green certified community offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average size of 910 square feet and select den layouts, with several homes including oversized balconies. Community amenities include an expansive sixth-floor amenity deck, outdoor swimming pool, rooftop dog park and observation deck, barbecue area with dining tables, pet spa, clubhouse, game room with pool table and arcade games, conference room, co-working space and coffee bar. A club-quality fitness center includes a yoga/Pilates studio, TRX system, individual training and additional user-friendly features. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, package delivery service, dedicated bike storage and additional storage.

Apartment interiors are delivered with nine-foot ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, 42-inch custom cabinetry, pendant lighting, oversized windows with roller shades, upgraded fixtures, programmable thermostats and in-home washers and dryers. Designer bathrooms include double vanities, tile shower surrounds and linen closets while bedrooms are equipped with walk-in closets and built-in storage.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio comprises 126 communities representing over 34,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

