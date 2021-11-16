Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Katy Trail

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Katy Trail, a high-rise apartment community in the vibrant Uptown neighborhood of Dallas.

The 14-story smart-home-equipped community, which features 217 contemporary apartment homes, is situated at the intersection of McKinney Avenue and the northern terminus of the popular Katy Trail, overlooking historic Highland Park. The highly visible location, just west of the North Central Expressway behind the iconic Steinway Hall, puts future residents at the northern trailhead for the Katy Trail and within walkable proximity of key dining, entertainment and employment options in the lively area. Move-ins will begin in January.

"Modera Katy Trail will offer a little bit of everything in a location that's attractive both to outdoor enthusiasts and those craving an elevated living experience," said Kevin Hickman, vice president of development of North Texas for Mill Creek Residential. "With a prime location just removed from the exorbitant price tags of central Highland Park, we believe Modera Katy Trail will be a top-of-market option for area residents who choose the convenience of upscale rental housing. We look forward to welcoming our first residents and offering a vintage-inspired, amenity-rich experience."

Located at 5350 McKinney Avenue, Modera Katy Trail sits just south of Beverly Drive and Airline Road, two landmark streets in Highland Park and a half-mile south of Mockingbird Station, a major mixed-use center for dining, shopping, employment, entertainment and fitness that is also a major transfer point for DART, the Dallas light-rail system. Mockingbird Station can be easily accessed via the Katy Trail extension and from the new Mockingbird pedestrian and cycling bridge. The commuter-friendly community also offers prime connectivity to nearby Glencoe Park in Dallas's M Streets neighborhood and Abbott Park in Highland Park – both less than two minutes run or ride from Modera Katy Trail.

In addition to the 3.5-mile Katy Trail, neighborhood attractions include the upscale eateries, shopping and expanding employment center of the Knox District, the Angelika Theater, Meadows Museum, academic amenities and athletic venues of Southern Methodist University, Highland Park Village shopping, Granada Theater, Greenville Avenue restaurants and the American Airlines Center (home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and NHL's Dallas Stars) in Victory Park just down the Trail.

Modera Katy Trail is built with classic-yet-sophisticated architectural style and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with penthouses and townhome layouts available. Community amenities include a landscaped rooftop pool deck facing Downtown Dallas, outdoor kitchen area, piano lounge, a fifth-floor amenity level with a club-quality fitness center and resident clubhouse. Additional common-area attractions include multiple remote working areas, conference room, dedicated dog run, pet spa, trailside pet owners lounge and a fireside porch across from the trailhead.

The penthouse level will feature a canopy club with private dining, wine lounge with bottle storage, whiskey bar and treetop views of Highland Park. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, loaner bikes, dedicated bike storage and a hotel-inspired lobby designed for social events and co-working spaces.

Apartment interiors at the controlled-access community include 10-foot ceilings, herringbone floors, 42-inch custom cabinetry, marble countertops and backsplashes, pendant lighting, gold designer fixtures, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, walk-in closets, programmable thermostats and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms in select homes will include edge-lit cosmetic mirrors, glass walk-in showers, double vanities and linen closets.

Modera Katy Trail adds to Mill Creek's growing presence in the Dallas market, which also includes completed development communities Modera Dallas Midtown, Modera Hall Street, Modera Howell, Modera Near the Galleria and Modera Turtle Creek.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

