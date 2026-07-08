Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Melrose

Mixed-Use Community Adds 323 Homes, Retail to Vibrant Southern California Locale

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Melrose, a mixed-use community in San Diego's North County.

Modera Melrose, which features 323 homes and 2,100 square feet of retail space, is located across the street from the Melrose Sprinter Station, eight miles east of Oceanside's vibrant downtown area and the city's premier beaches. The garden-style community is also a short commute from the revitalized historic district of Vista and its variety of authentic eateries, craft breweries and live music venues. First move-ins are anticipated for late summer.

"We firmly believe North San Diego County is one of the best places to live in the country, and we're eager to welcome our first residents to Modera Melrose," said John Colletti, senior managing director of development in Southern California for Mill Creek. "We anticipate the community will quickly emerge as one of the most high-quality options to live in the area, as it will offer a quintessential modern living experience within a quick commute of many of the area's prime amenities and attractions."

Located at 5051 Oceanside Boulevard at the intersection of Melrose Drive, the community borders the Inland Rail Trail, a 21-mile Class I bikeway that extends through Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, Escondido and a portion of the unincorporated County of San Diego. Just west of the community, the Melrose Drive station provides rapid connectivity to the surrounding locales and the area's prominent employment centers.

Modera Melrose, which is built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver certification, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and cabanas, grilling areas, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, hotel-inspired lobby, landscaped courtyards, pet spa, resident clubhouse, pool table, shuffleboard, conference room, coworking spaces, private workstations and a club-quality fitness center with spin bikes, TRX system and fitness on-demand. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers with cold storage, controlled-access garage parking, private EV-charging stations, bike storage and additional storage space.

Homes include nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, polished chrome fixtures, custom soft-close cabinetry, chef's islands with built-in storage, spacious bedroom closets, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats, keyless entry, controlled-access guest technology and private patios or balconies. Dual-entrance bathrooms include pass-through closets, quartz countertops and backlit mirrors. Premium homes feature additional upgraded features, including closet organizers, under-cabinet lighting and designer faucets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2026, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,700 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential