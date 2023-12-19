Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Montville

Community Adds 295 Apartment Homes to Northern New Jersey, NYC Metro

MONTVILLE, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Montville , a luxury apartment community in northern New Jersey about 35 miles west of New York City.

The commuter-friendly community, which features 295 contemporary apartment homes, is positioned just north of Interstate 80 and Route 46, offering residents access to the region's major employment centers. Modera Montville is a key component of a redeveloping office park and premier employment center. First move-ins are anticipated for January.

"Montville continues to become a target destination for renters who desire commuter-friendly access to NYC, but more of an even-paced suburban living experience," said Russell Tepper , senior managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe the prime location of the community, combined with the accessibility to many of the area's key thoroughfares, will make it a top-of-market option. We're excited to welcome residents to their new home."

Situated at 340 Changebridge Road in Montville, the podium-style community borders several additional thriving municipalities, including Parsippany, East Hanover, West Caldwell and Fairfield. Among the area's key employers are Atlantic Health Systems, Picatinny Arsenal and multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis. Residents also are surrounded by the vast dining and retail options contained within Morris County.

Modera Montville offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with select lofts and den layouts. Community amenities consist of a clubroom, resident lounge, club-quality fitness center, co-working space with individual working pods and a larger conference room, coffee bar, game room, rooftop deck and interior landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills and a fire pit. The community will also offer controlled-access garage parking, electric car charging, dedicated bike storage and additional storage options.

Apartment interiors include nine-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, modern kitchens with energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, smart thermostats, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms include tile shower surrounds, double vanities and linen closets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 134 communities representing over 38,400 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential