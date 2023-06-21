Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Morrison

Mixed-Use Community Adds 247 homes to Portland's Vibrant Central Eastside

PORTLAND, Ore., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Morrison, a luxury mixed-use community situated in Portland's emerging Central Eastside.

The community, which features 247 contemporary apartment homes and nearly 11,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, is located between Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Morrison Street, two of the primary gateways to nearby downtown Portland. The site boasts a superb Walk Score of 96 and Bike Score of 97, as residents will be surrounded by a variety of local brewpubs, retail outlets, restaurants and employment opportunities. First move-ins are slated for the end of the month.

"The Central Eastside continues to emerge as a preferred living destination thanks to its pedestrian-friendly vibe and charming mix of local attractions," said Sam Rodriguez, senior managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "We look forward to welcoming our first residents to Modera Morrison and are eager to offer a genuinely unique living experience in one of the hippest subdistricts in the country."

Situated at 1120 SE Morrison Street, Modera Morrison is a seven-story podium structure that has been built to and is pursuing LEED Silver certification standards. The prime location is within walking distance of the Oregon Convention Center, Moda Center (home of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers) and Revolution Hall, a venerable concert venue that features an expansive public dog park. Popular breweries Cascade Brewing Barrel House and Rogue Eastside Pub highlight the eclectic local scene, and residents will also have expedient access to the recreational opportunities contained within Colonel Summers Park, Laurelhurst Park and the Eastbank Esplanade.

Modera Morrison offers studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom apartment homes with private balconies and den layouts available. Community amenities include co-working space and a coffee bar in the resident lobby, VR gaming lounge, theater room, outdoor rooftop deck with panoramic views, rooftop bistro and mixology lounge, lush courtyards, yoga and Pilates studio and a club-quality fitness studio featuring a TRX system, free weights and cardio equipment. The community also features an onsite pet spa, private garage with controlled-access parking, dedicated bike storage and digital package lockers.

Apartment interiors include nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, heating and air conditioning with programmable thermostats, in-home washers and dryers, smart entry locks and oversized windows for ample natural light. Designer bathrooms feature quartz countertops and backlit mirrors.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 126 communities representing over 34,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

