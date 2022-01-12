Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera New Rochelle, a luxury apartment community located approximately 20 miles northeast of Manhattan.

The midrise community features 334 apartment homes, a superb Walk Score of 96 and is situated just off of New Rochelle's vibrant Main Street, home to a wide variety of dining, shopping and nightlife options. The community also includes select live/work homes for the ever-increasing remote worker. Move-ins will begin in the spring.

"New Rochelle is quickly becoming one of the most desired submarkets surrounding New York City and we're excited to join the neighborhood," said Russell Tepper, senior managing director of development in the Northeast region for Mill Creek Residential. "Main Street has a distinct charm and being located in the heart of downtown will provide residents with a multitude of options within a short walk. We believe the sophisticated modern design and deluxe suite of amenities will make Modera New Rochelle one of the most attractive living options in the area, and we look forward to offering a first-class resident experience."

Situated at 111 Centre Avenue, Modera New Rochelle is within a one-minute walk of Main Street and within a five-minute walk of the New Rochelle Station, which provides 30-minute train commutes to New York City. The community also sits within a short drive of Interstate 95, the gateway to New York and several key locales along the New England Coast. The surrounding area features award-winning schools along with prime access to an abundance of recreational outlets, including beaches, bike paths and hiking trails.

Modera New Rochelle is built to NAHB Green Building Standards and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with select den layouts. Community amenities include a spacious indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge and deck that can be accessed year-round and features views of New York City and the Long Island Sound. The community also features three courtyards that include an outdoor swimming pool, seating areas, dog park with an adjacent pet spa, barbecue area and an outdoor theater.

Additional common-area amenities include a resident clubhouse, demonstration kitchen, game room, conference room, coffee bar, and a club-quality fitness center with group fitness area and TRX system. The community also includes a lobby café open to the public that is accompanied by an art alley featuring a substantial array of public art murals. Additionally, residents will have access to controlled-access parking, dedicated bike storage and additional storage space.

Apartment interiors at Modera New Rochelle include wood-plank flooring, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom 42-inch cabinetry, pendant lighting, high-end fixtures, tile backsplashes, in-home full-size washers and dryers, programmable thermostats, walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Bathrooms feature tile surrounds, soaking tubs and double vanities.

