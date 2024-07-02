Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Northgate

North Seattle Community Features 409 Apartment Homes Just off Interstate 5

SEATTLE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Northgate, a contemporary apartment community located approximately eight miles north of Downtown Seattle in the city's Northgate neighborhood.

The eight-story podium-style community, which features 409 apartment homes with a variety of floor plans, sits a quarter mile east of Interstate 5 and offers prime connectivity to the greater metropolitan area. Constructed with a unique outdoor chic architecture, Modera Northgate boasts a refined suite of amenities and a superb Walk Score of 85. First move-ins are anticipated for July 25.

"Northgate is a rapidly evolving portion of the Seattle market that continues to become a sought-after living destination," said Meredith Holzemer, managing director of development in Seattle for Mill Creek Residential. "The recent additions of seamless transit options have made it easy to connect to the city's key areas, and residents will also enjoy being in a highly walkable neighborhood. We're eager to welcome our first residents and look forward to providing a top-of-market living experience."

Situated at 10631 8th Avenue Northeast, Modera Northgate sits less than one mile from the Northgate Station, which provides direct light-rail access to SeaTac Airport, University District, Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle, Pioneer Square and the International District. Residents can also utilize a nearby pedestrian bridge that stretches over I-5 and provides bike and pedestrian access to North Seattle College and the surrounding medical offices.

Modera Northgate offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den layouts available. Community amenities include a rooftop deck with catering kitchen and outdoor terrace, barbecue area with picnic tables, conference room with co-working spaces and adjoining patio, onsite mini-market, coffee bar, bike storage, game room with wet bar, controlled-access guest entry, community-wide WiFi and a club-quality fitness studio with TRX station, spin bikes and a yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also benefit from controlled-access parking with EV charging stations and digital package lockers with cold storage. The pet-friendly community also offers an onsite dog park, dog run and pet spa.

Apartment interiors feature oversized windows, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinet pulls and fixtures, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, programmable thermostats, keyless entry and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms include LED backlit mirrors and soaking tubs. Select homes include central heating/air conditioning ports, private patios or balconies, double vanities, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing over 39,600 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

