Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Raleigh Hills

Five-Story Community Adds 270 Apartment Homes to Western Portland Locale

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Raleigh Hills, a five-story apartment community on the west side of the Portland metropolitan area.

Modera Raleigh Hills, which offers 270 spacious apartment homes, sits within blocks of Beaverton's downtown area in the desirable Raleigh Hills neighborhood. The well-positioned community is designed to accommodate the emerging remote-work demographic, with features such as co-working spaces, conference areas and larger floor plans. First move-ins are anticipated for August.

"Raleigh Hills continues to become an attractive living destination with its comfortable suburban vibe and proximity to the urban corridor," said Sam Rodriguez, senior managing director of development in Portland for Mill Creek Residential. "With its generous home sizes, ample parking and refined amenities package, we believe Modera Raleigh Hills will be a top-of-market choice for a variety of discerning renters. The area is continually becoming more walkable, and the nearby MAX light rail lines will provide added connectivity options to the greater metro area."

Situated at 4822 SW Western Avenue, Modera Raleigh Hills is positioned within blocks of Highway 217 and a 10-minute bike ride from the MAX Line. The Nike and Tektronix headquarters are in Beaverton, and each is within a 12-minute drive from the community. The community also sits within a 20-minute drive of Portland's Central Business District and 24 minutes from the Intel Campus in nearby Hillsboro. The community's continually climbing Walk Score has ascended to a superb 84, signifying that most daily errands can be accomplished on foot.

Modera Raleigh Hills offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with various layouts, and an average square footage of 806. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck, lounge seating and spa, club-quality fitness center with spin bikes, fitness on-demand and workout mezzanine, dedicated private and shared co-working spaces, clubroom with demonstration kitchen, barbecue grills, fifth-floor outdoor deck with lounge seating and fire table, courtyard with hammocks and grilling station, karaoke lounge, pet spa and park and a BREVVIE gear-lending library. Residents will also have access to a media room, package lockers, dedicated bike storage and EV-charging stations.

Interior features include ENERGY STAR stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, roller shades, wood-style plank flooring, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings and smart home technology including keyless entry, smart thermostats and USB outlets. Bathrooms feature LED lighting, including backlit mirrors. Select homes offer private patios or balconies, built-in storage and shelving, with select bathrooms featuring double vanities and quartz countertops.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing over 39,600 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

