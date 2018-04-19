Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera River North

Situated on the corner of 28th and Blake Street and is in the heart of the River North Art District, Modera River North features 182 apartment homes, world-class amenities and stunning views of the mountains and city skyline. First move-ins are anticipated for summer of 2018.

"Denver is one of the most desirable multifamily markets in the nation, and interest to relocate to the area continues to spike," said Brian Wynne, senior managing director of the Mountain States for Mill Creek Residential. "The River North neighborhood is one of the fastest growing submarkets near downtown, and we believe this community will cater to those who crave a prime living experience to match with Denver's active lifestyle."

Featuring a Walk Score of 87 and Bike Score of 94, Modera River North is within walking distance of downtown and all that RiNo has to offer. From its location at 2840 Blake Street, the community also provides quick access to the state's major highways, Interstates 25 and 70. It is also situated less than a half-mile from an RTD A Line stop with a route to Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver, and just over one mile from the vast transit options at Union Station.

The River North Art District is a creative sector that includes some of the city's most prominent art galleries, studios, creative spaces, restaurants, bars and breweries. The RiNo area, which hosts many art-focused fairs and festivals, is also home to a variety of tech and creatively-focused businesses. The community is a half-mile from Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies play, and within a short drive of the Pepsi Center (Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche) and Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos.

Constructed with an industrial-chic design to match the surrounding area and to complement both the nearby railway and the mountains to the west, the neighborhood also offers recreational opportunities. The South Platte River is located a half-mile to the southeast and leads to a network of hiking trails and parks throughout the city.

Modera River North consists of studio, one and two-bedroom homes with loft layouts available. Community amenities include a rooftop deck with year-round pool, spa and cabanas, a 24-hour club-quality fitness studio, yoga/Pilates space with on-demand fitness classes, expansive clubhouse with media lounge, private conference room and complimentary Wi-Fi in social areas. Residents will also have access to self-serve package lockers and a controlled-access garage parking with electric car charging stations available.

Apartment home interiors are furnished with eco-friendly wood plank-style flooring, elevated ceilings, Energy Star stainless appliances, Nest Learning Thermostats, LED lighting, roller shades, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, tile backsplashes, roman-style tubs, USB ports and large closets. Select homes include a separate dining area, breakfast nook, breakfast bar and a private balcony or patio with city or mountain views.

Including Modera River North, Mill Creek has recently developed or has under construction three apartment communities in the Denver area. Others include Modera Observatory Park and Post River North.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprises of 71 communities representing over 19,100 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Chalmers

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-5001

samantha@linnelltaylor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mill-creek-announces-start-of-preleasing-at-modera-river-north-300632584.html

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

