Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera River Trail

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera River Trail, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community located in the thriving Seattle suburb of Redmond.

The community, which features 233 apartment homes and 4,700 square feet of ground-floor retail, sits approximately 15 miles northeast of Downtown Seattle and will provide residents with prime access to popular Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish. Built with a modern industrial architectural theme, Modera River Trail will also offer high-quality home finishes, a unique array of common-area attractions and panoramic views of the Puget Sound region. Move-ins will begin in late January.

"Redmond has fast become one of the most desirable areas in the Seattle metro, and we are excited to commence preleasing for Modera River Trail," said Steve Yoon , managing director of development in Seattle for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe the community will be a unique offering in the area and will serve as the perfect destination for residents to enjoy a work-life balance with a variety of neighborhood attractions within reach. We look forward to offering a best-in-class living experience for our residents."

Situated at 15881 NE 85th Street and a short drive north of Redmond Town Center and Marymoor Park, the community is located in a vibrant, emerging downtown area possessing a superb Walk Score of 88 and Bike Score of 91. An abundance of retail, dining and entertainment options are contained within the Redmond Town Center, which is also home to three hotels, several healthcare outlets and a variety of fitness centers. Residents are also within a short walk of the Redmond Transit Center and within close proximity of State Route 520, which connects with Interstates 495 and 5, the gateways to the greater Seattle area and its thriving tech and healthcare employment centers.

Modera River Trail offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with loft and den layouts available. Community amenities include a courtyard with barbecue areas, a sixth-floor clubroom with full kitchen, sky lounge with conference room and an expansive rooftop deck. Additionally, a hotel-inspired, two-story lobby includes a self-playing piano, gas fireplace, coffee bar and grand staircase.

Residents will also have access to a HIIT-inspired fitness center with yoga room, pet wash and pet spa, karaoke/movie room, game room with poker and a large-screen TV, rentable storage spaces and Amazon HUB lockers with a large package overflow room.

Apartment interiors at the keyless-access community are equipped with large windows for an abundance of natural light, wood-plank vinyl flooring, Energy Star stainless-steel appliances, gas ranges, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, two-tone custom cabinetry, in-home washers and dryers, tile shower surrounds and edge-lit bathroom mirrors. Select homes include moveable kitchen islands, custom closets, breakfast bars and green-space views. Residents will also have controlled-access parking and guest technology, electric vehicle charging stations and dedicated bike storage.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

