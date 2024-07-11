Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Riverview

Midrise Community Adds 400 Homes to Nashville's Germantown Neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Riverview , a contemporary midrise apartment community located along the Cumberland River in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood.

Modera Riverview, which features 400 apartment homes and 14,000 square feet of retail, is located adjacent to fellow Mill Creek community, Modera Germantown, which began leasing in May 2023. First move-ins at Modera Riverview are anticipated for late summer.

"The Germantown neighborhood is a highly attractive destination for renters, and we look forward to offering a second, top-tier living option in the area," said Luca Barber , senior managing director of development in Nashville for Mill Creek Residential. "Like its predecessor, Modera Germantown, Modera Riverview will offer immediate access to the Nashville Greenway, quick connectivity to Downtown, top-of-the-line amenities and a picturesque riverfront location. We look forward to welcoming our first residents."

Situated at 1410 Adams Street, Modera Riverview is located one block from the Nashville Greenway and less than two miles north of Downtown Nashville, providing residents with access to a variety of high-end restaurants, retail and entertainment options. The community is also within walking distance of the vibrant master-planned redevelopment, Neuhoff District, which will add an abundance of Class A retail, dining and office space to the area.

Modera Riverview offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and an average size of 902 square feet. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, outdoor swimming pool, outdoor dining, grilling area, fire pit, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, co-working spaces, conference room, golf simulator, coffee bar, and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, yoga/Pilates studio, group fitness area and Peloton bikes. The community also offers controlled-access parking, EV accessibility, cold storage and additional storage.

Apartment interiors include nine-foot ceilings, wood-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom soft-close cabinetry, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, built-in shelves and desks, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, programmable thermostats and controlled-access guest technology. Bathrooms feature soaking tubs, tile shower surrounds, double vanities and linen closets.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing over 39,600 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

