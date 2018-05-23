Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Shepherd

The community, which features a combined 245 homes in a six-story, wood-framed building above three levels of subterranean parking, is conveniently located within minutes of the downtown Central Business District. The prime location is surrounded by a wealth of world-class dining, shopping, hotels and nightlife options. First move-ins are anticipated for summer.

"We've always had an appreciation for the Houston market, and we're thrilled to develop a community that is centrally located in the middle of everything," said Jeb Cox, senior managing director of Houston and Austin for Mill Creek Residential. "Modera Shepherd will promote an active, social vibe where residents will commonly frequent the amenity spaces – sometimes more often than their homes. It's a place their friends will want to visit on the weekends and one that we believe will provide a first-class living experience."

Situated at 611 Shepherd Drive, the community offers quick connectivity to the booming employment sector of downtown and hip neighborhoods such as Houston Heights and River Oaks. The Galleria, located about six miles from the community, is an upscale retail destination that attracts upwards of 30 million visitors per year. The community also sits near several recreational outlets, including Memorial Park and Buffalo Bayou Park.

Modera Shepherd provides quick access to Interstate 10, Memorial Drive and Allen Parkway, which link to various key locales across the metropolitan area. In addition to the thriving Central Business District, which is home to nine Fortune 500 companies and 50 million square feet of office space, residents are four miles from Greenway Plaza. In addition, oil jobs are starting to return which will drive more job growth to the city, making the delivery of new apartment homes particularly timely.

Modera Shepherd consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with loft penthouse homes available. Community amenities include a club-quality fitness center with Peloton Bikes, Woodway Treadmills and Cross Fit Virtual Trainers; resort-style swimming pool, rooftop sky lounge overlooking downtown, arcade room, conference center, pet spa and an open-air lounge with pool, ping-pong and shuffleboard. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, bike storage with repair station, self-serve package lockers and refrigerated package lockers for perishable goods.

Apartment interiors feature elevated ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless-steel appliances, front-loading washers and dryers and USB ports. Select homes include walk-in closets, separate dining areas, soaking tubs, pantries and private patios.

Including Modera Shepherd, Mill Creek has developed, is developing or has acquired eight communities in the Houston area. Others include Modera Energy Corridor, Modera Flats, Astor Tanglewood, Sola Uptown River Oaks and Modera Spring Town Center.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprises of 71 communities representing over 19,100 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

