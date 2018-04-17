Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera The Alameda

Situated steps from downtown San Jose as part of the Diridon Station Area Plan, Modera The Alameda features 168 apartment homes above 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. The transit-oriented community offers near-direct access to Silicon Valley's prominent tech employers, a wide array of retailers, theaters, breweries and numerous nightlife and entertainment venues. That includes the nearby SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks and numerous concerts and events. First move-ins are anticipated for summer.

"The San Jose market is an exceptional opportunity to expand Mill Creek's mixed-use development pipeline into a healthy, thriving multifamily sector that is very high in demand with stable job creation and urban growth," said Don Peterson, senior managing director of Northern California for Mill Creek Residential. "Modera The Alameda is centrally located with that perfect blend of a work-live-play environment that caters to the lifestyle of the modern-day renter."

Located at 787 The Alameda, the community provides prime connectivity throughout the San Jose area with quick access to the Guadalupe Parkway (Route 87) and the Mineta San Jose International Airport. The community is one block from Diridon "Metro" CalTrain Station, a key transit hub for the region that includes Amtrak, Altamont Corridor Express and VTA's light rail and buses. The community, built steps from a Whole Foods Market, also offers expedient access to various mountain ranges, beaches, wineries and parks.

Situated in one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation, Modera The Alameda is the definition of a live-work-play environment in a booming residential and retail district favored by many prominent technology companies. The capital of Silicon Valley, San Jose leads the world in tech innovation, medical treatment and research and development. The city is home to more than 6,600 high tech companies that employ more than 245,000 people, including tech giants Google, Apple, Intel, Oracle Corporation, Yahoo! and Twitter.

Modera The Alameda consists of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging in square footage from 471 to 1566, with den and loft layouts available. Common-area amenities include a resort-style outdoor pool, sky terrace, club-quality fitness and yoga studios, Wi-Fi café, outdoor barbecue area with picnic tables, fireside lounge area, mezzanine game room, pet spa, bike storage, meticulously landscaped courtyard, clubhouse and 24-hour package lockers.

Apartment home interiors feature a contemporary industrial design and include wood plank-style flooring, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and large closets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprises of 71 communities representing over 19,100 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

