Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Walsh

West Fort Worth Community Adds Upscale Apartment Living South of Interstate 30

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Walsh , a contemporary apartment community in the Walsh development on the west side of Fort Worth.

Modera Walsh, which consists of 379 apartment homes, sits at the confluence of Walsh Parkway and Interstates 20 and 30 – the primary east-west thoroughfares serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The community is part of an 80-acre district being built just south of Interstate 30 along South Marys Creek, which is expected to include a mix of future office buildings, retail, upscale housing and restaurants. The emerging district currently includes a Cook Children's location offering pediatric, urgent care, and orthopedic and sports medicine specialty care.

Surrounded by rolling hills, two lakes, live oaks and long-range vistas, Modera Walsh embraces the unique topography with special plans for open spaces, parks and recreational trails. First move-ins are anticipated for later this month.

"Walsh is one of the most desirable living destinations in the DFW metroplex," said Michael Blackwell , senior managing director of development in North Texas for Mill Creek Residential. "It fills a unique niche in the market because of its quick access to the heart of Fort Worth, its outstanding school system, forward-thinking design and rolling terrain with recreational opportunities unlike anywhere else in the metro area. The natural landscape and thoughtful planning create a unique setting and there is a remarkable sense of community at Walsh, so we could not be more excited to join the neighborhood."

The award-winning Walsh development spans more than 7,000 acres and is one of the largest mixed-use developments underway in the U.S. within minutes of a major city center. The surrounding Aledo Independent School District is regarded as one of the premier districts in the DFW area and routinely ranks in the top 10 school districts in the state.

Designed to offer a variety of upscale options, the three-story community features 335 conventional apartment homes, 20 townhomes and 24 casita homes contained within six quadplex buildings. The conventional homes include one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts averaging a generous 959 square feet. The three-bedroom townhomes average 1,859 square feet while the quadplex homes, which feature one- and two-bedroom layouts, average 952 square feet. Both the townhomes and the casitas have attached parking garages and additional private garages are available throughout the community.

Homes will be delivered with a variety of refined features, including front-control electric ranges, side-by-side refrigerators, hidden-control dishwashers, premium granite countertops, wood-plank flooring, tile backsplashes, matte black plumbing fixtures and finishes, kitchen islands, oversized primary bedrooms, 10-foot ceilings and 42-inch custom cabinetry. Smart features include programmable thermostats, key fob access, mobile-app entry and ultra-high-speed WiFi.

Inspired in part by the renowned resort community of Alys Beach and intentionally woven into the surrounding landscape, the architecture and community amenities offer a lifestyle that is sophisticated but relaxed in an environment that is completely connected.

Amenities include a multitiered resort-style swimming pool, cabanas, outdoor deck with grilling areas and an outdoor kitchen, landscaped paseos, fire pit courtyards, a resident lounge and oversized verandah with co-working spaces, and a 24-hour fitness center equipped with TRX machines, cardio equipment and a separate yoga/Pilates studio. Just outside of the two-story clubroom is a private catering and dining room for special dinners or larger format remote meetings. The pet-friendly community also features a pet spa and an onsite dog park. Residents will also have access to EV charging stations, private parking garages and dedicated bike storage and lockers.

