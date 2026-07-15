Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Weston

Garden-Style Community Adds 172 Homes to Thriving Locale 15 Miles West of Boston

WESTON, Mass., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Weston, an upscale garden-style community approximately 15 miles west of Boston.

The community, which features 172 contemporary flat-style homes and townhomes with expansive layouts, sits on 14-plus acres of wooded land in a well-regarded Weston neighborhood known for its scenic charm and rich history. The community is surrounded by more than 60 acres of rolling landscape and includes two restored historic structures. First move-ins are anticipated for late summer.

"We're eager to welcome our first residents to Modera Weston, the first professionally managed community of its kind in Weston," said Doug Arsham, executive managing director of development in Boston for Mill Creek. "This is a truly special location, and we're excited to offer the area's renters a genuinely unique, top-of-market experience in one of the most inviting and scenic neighborhoods in the nation."

Situated at 751 Boston Post Road, Modera Weston sits adjacent to Interstate 90/Mass Turnpike with direct access to Route 128/I-95, which forms a beltway around Boston. The commuter-friendly community is also within three miles of two commuter rail stations, which provide seamless connectivity to the city's lively nightlife and entertainment scene. Residents will also have transit-friendly access to Greater Boston's thriving employment centers, which feature a high concentration of technology, pharmaceutical and financial institutions.

"This uniquely positioned garden-style community is located among Weston's natural woodlands," said Anand Boscha, vice president of development in Boston for Mill Creek Residential. "With expansive green space and generously sized homes, Modera Weston is perfectly suited for discerning renters and fills a genuine need for this product type in the area. We're eager to join the neighborhood and to serve as a premier option for a high-quality living experience."

Modera Weston offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes and townhomes with select den layouts and a spacious average size of 1,318 square feet. The renovated historic buildings are home to the leasing office, work-from-home space and rentable guest suites. Additional community amenities include an outdoor resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, dining area, expansive clubroom, hotel-inspired lobby with coffee bar, game room, sports simulator, conference room, coworking space, private workstations, pet spa and a 24-hour club-quality fitness studio with cardio equipment and yoga space. Residents will also have access to secure package rooms, controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations and additional storage space. The community is built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver Certification.

Homes feature gas fireplaces, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, matte black hardware and fixtures, soft-close cabinets with under-cabinet lighting, full-sized in-home washers and dryers, spacious bedrooms with large custom closets, smart thermostats and key fob access. Select homes will feature 10-foot ceilings, kitchen islands with storage, powder rooms and private patios or balconies. Designer bathrooms include double vanities, soaking tubs and floor-to-ceiling tile shower surrounds.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2026, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,700 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential