Mill Creek Hires Jack Dellecker as Managing Director of Development in Atlanta

Twelve-Year Industry Leader to Oversee Development Initiatives in Thriving Market

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has appointed Jack Dellecker as managing director of development in Atlanta.

In his role, Dellecker is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the development process in the Atlanta market, including site acquisition, design, entitlements, financing, due diligence and dispositions.

"Jack's vast experience throughout the Southeast makes him an ideal choice to lead our Atlanta team," said Luca Barber, executive managing director of development in the Tennessee, Georgia and Florida regions for Mill Creek. "Atlanta remains a market where we see tremendous opportunity, and our existing communities there have only reinforced that conviction. We're confident that Jack is the ideal person to drive growth in this region."

Dellecker joined the rental-housing industry in 2014 and has been involved in the development of more than 2,300 multifamily homes and approximately 400,000 square feet of office and retail throughout the Southeast region, totaling approximately $1 billion in development capitalizations. He previously served as vice president of development for Flournoy Development Group, one of the Atlanta area's leading developers. He also spent more than 10 years with Carter, where he focused on infill development and public-private partnerships.

The University of Florida graduate holds a Master of Business Administration from Emory University's Goizueta Business School with an emphasis on real estate and private equity. During his time in business school, Dellecker gained industry experience working for Granite Properties, assisting with office acquisitions and market research.

"I'm excited to join the Mill Creek family and be part of such a forward-thinking and innovative team," Dellecker said. "Mill Creek has established an impressive presence in the region, and I'm eager to help advance the company's strategic development goals in the years ahead."

Mill Creek's multifamily communities within the Atlanta area include Modera Old Ivy, Modera Parkside, Modera Reynoldstown, Modera Westside Trail and Modera Decatur.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2026, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,700 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential