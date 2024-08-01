Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Woodstock

Mixed-Use Apartment Community Adds 194 Homes to Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Woodstock, a mixed-use apartment community in southeast Portland.

The podium-style community, which features 194 homes and 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is located along Woodstock Boulevard approximately six miles southeast of Downtown Portland. The community features a world-class Bike Score of 99 and a stellar Walk Score of 93, eliminating the need for a vehicle to accomplish most daily errands. The community is built to and is pursuing LEED Silver certification standards, with first move-ins anticipated for September.

"Modera Woodstock will offer a true urban/suburban feel in which residents will have a multitude of nearby entertainment, employment and recreational options," said Sam Rodriguez, senior managing director of development in Portland for Mill Creek Residential. "Whether residents want to remain within the neighborhood or make the quick commute to the downtown area, Modera Woodstock will put them within moments of virtually anything they might need. We've long admired the charming Woodstock neighborhood and look forward to welcoming our first residents while delivering a top-of-market experience."

Situated at 4850 SE Woodstock Boulevard, Modera Woodstock is surrounded by a wide range of dining and nightlife options within the neighborhood, including several charismatic brewpubs. Additionally, a New Seasons Market grocery store sits two blocks from the community. Nearby recreational outlets include Westmoreland Park, Woodstock Park and Eastmoreland Golf Course, and key thoroughfares SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Interstate 205 and US-26 are within a short drive of the community.

Modera Woodstock offers studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom homes with various layouts, including five affordable homes. Community amenities include a fifth-floor clubroom with fireplace and full kitchen, outdoor terrace with grilling area, hotel-inspired lobby with coffee bar, landscaped courtyard, game room with foosball and air hockey, mini theater room with video gaming capabilities, pet spa and a club-quality 24-hour fitness studio with Peloton bike and rower, TRX system, cardio equipment and a rock-climbing wall. The community also includes controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations.

Apartment interiors feature wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, pull-down faucets, quartz countertops, electric ranges, soft-close custom cabinets, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and keyless entry. Select homes include nine-foot ceilings and private patios or balconies. The community also offers digital package lockers, controlled-access guest technology, bike repair station, dedicated bike storage and additional storage.

