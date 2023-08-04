Mill Creek Announces Start Preleasing at Amavi Celina

Company's First Single-Family Rental Community in Texas Features 271 Homes

CELINA, Texas, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Amavi Celina , the company's first single-family build-to-rent community within Texas.

The 45-acre development, situated about 40 miles north of downtown Dallas in one of the state's fastest-growing cities, features a combined 271 cottages, townhomes and single-family detached homes. First move-ins are anticipated for later this month.

"Celina continues to become one of the most sought-after locales in North Texas, and we look forward to opening our doors to our first residents," said Aubrey Dym , regional vice president of land acquisition for Mill Creek Residential. "Like many emerging suburban markets, Celina exhibits strong demand for quality housing but has few single-family build-to-rent options. We're eager to help address that demand and offer a best-in-class product that will be attractive to a variety of resident profiles."

Situated at 1512 Mill Creek Way near the southeast corner of Coit Road and Choate Parkway, Amavi Celina sits one mile east of Preston Road and less than one mile south of the new Collin County Outer Loop. These roads provide quick connectivity to the Dallas North Tollway, the gateway to many of the city's thriving employment sectors.

Amavi Celina's 155 cottages primarily consist of detached homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, all with 10-foot private backyards and surface parking. The 94 townhomes, which range from 1,525 to 1,640 square feet, feature three-bedroom layouts with covered back porches, attached two-car garages and large backyards. The 22 single-family detached homes offer four bedrooms, attached two-car garages, oversized back yards and average a robust 2,200 square feet.

Community amenities include a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, swimming pool with deck area, dog park, playground, green space and 1.1 miles of onsite trails that lead into Celina's larger trail system. The community also features contemporary streetscapes and attractively manicured common areas. Home interiors are equipped with stainless steel appliances, in-home full-size washers and dryers, wood plank-style flooring throughout, chef's islands, granite countertops, ceiling fans and smart home technology with keyless entry, smart thermostats and pre-wiring for video doorbells.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 125 communities representing over 34,200 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

