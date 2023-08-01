Mill Creek Launches Its Attainable Housing Apartment Brand

Established Multifamily Developer Will Build Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the launch of Beckett by Mill Creek , the company's attainable housing apartment brand.

The first community in the brand – Beckett Cottingham in Houston – has opened. Mill Creek has plans to break ground on two more Beckett communities in metro Houston in the coming year and will eventually roll out the brand nationwide.

"There is a profound need for attainable rental housing in this country, and the Beckett by Mill Creek portfolio will help meet this demand with communities that offer both an affordable and a high-quality living experience to middle-income earners," said William C. MacDonald , chairman, CEO and president for Mill Creek Residential. "These communities will benefit tremendously from Mill Creek's wide-ranging expertise and experience in multifamily. Together, our development, construction and award-winning in-house management teams will build and operate best-in-class apartment homes that provide our nation's policemen, firemen, healthcare workers, teachers and others with the living experience they deserve."

Apartment interiors in Beckett communities will include wood-plank style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, electric ranges, granite countertops throughout, kitchen islands, 42-inch custom cabinetry, central heating and air, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets and full-sized in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will include tile surrounds and linen closets.

"The past couple of years have been an especially exciting time for Mill Creek," said Darren Schackman , chief investment officer for Mill Creek Residential. "We have continued to develop and operate luxury apartment communities while also launching the Amavi brand of single-family rentals. Now, with the unveiling of Beckett by Mill Creek, we are further expanding our reach into the rental-housing market by providing a product for which there is immense demand. With these three distinct offerings, Mill Creek is providing outstanding housing for a wide variety of renters."

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 125 communities representing over 34,200 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

