Mill Creek Named 2023 Elite 5 Multifamily Company by Kingsley

Ten Mill Creek Communities Ranked Among Kingsley's Top 100 Multifamily Properties

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has been named as one of the Elite 5 Multifamily Companies by the Kingsley Excellence Awards program for the second consecutive year.

Mill Creek was recognized in the Tier II category (based upon portfolio size) for receiving high satisfaction marks on Kingsley's resident surveys. Additionally, 10 Mill Creek communities were included in Kingsley's Top 100 Multifamily Properties for 2023. Modera Cherry Creek, based in Denver, achieved the highest ranking at No. 29.

"We are honored and extremely grateful to receive this esteemed recognition from Kingsley," said Bill MacDonald , chairman, CEO and president of Mill Creek Residential. "High customer satisfaction levels are driven by the thoughtful design of our communities and the customer-centric atmosphere created by onsite teams—and these awards directly reflect their efforts. We know our development, construction and community teams will continue to pursue innovative ways to cultivate a best-in-class living environment throughout the customer journey."

Kingsley Top 100 and Elite 5 winners must exceed Grace Hill's Kingsley Index for overall satisfaction in the prior year. Kingsley analyzes more than 7 million prospect and resident surveys from more than 100 property management companies annually, and its index is considered the industry's most comprehensive performance benchmarking database.

Following Modera Cherry Creek on the Top 100 Multifamily Properties list were four additional communities in the top 50: Modera Woodbridge (Woodbridge, N.J.) at No. 30; Modera Needham (Needham, Mass.) at No. 33; Modera Coral Springs (Pompano Beach, Fla.) at No. 39; and Modera Frisco Square (Frisco, Texas) at No. 45.

Also appearing on the Top 100 list were Modera Overlake (Redmond, Wash.) at No. 51; Alister Morristown (Morristown, N.J.) at No. 69; Modera Berkeley Heights (Berkeley Heights, N.J.) at No. 70; Alister Deco (Quincy, Mass.) at No. 79; and Modera Glendale (Glendale, Calif.) at No. 98.

"We had one community place in the Top 100 last year, so increasing that number to 10 underscores the exceptional performance of our onsite associates across the nation," said Stephen Prochnow, executive vice president of property management for Mill Creek Residential. "We are once again honored to receive the recognition and look forward to continuing to exceed customer expectations."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 134 communities representing over 38,400 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential