Mill Creek Promotes Chad DuBeau to Chief Investment Officer

Original Founding Partner Will Oversee Multifamily Residential Development and Acquisitions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has promoted Chad DuBeau to chief investment officer.

DuBeau, a founding partner of Mill Creek, previously served as executive managing director of multifamily residential development for Arizona, the Southeast, North Carolina, Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. In his new role, which began Jan. 17, he oversees the executive managing directors of the multifamily development and acquisitions teams.

"Chad has been a key part of Mill Creek from the very beginning, and over the years he's consistently demonstrated strong judgment, leadership and an ability to think holistically about the business," said Bill MacDonald, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Mill Creek Residential. "He's earned the trust and respect of our associates, investors and lending partners, and we're confident he's the right leader to step into the CIO role as we continue to grow the platform."

DuBeau is a member of the company's management committee and investment committee, and his promotion continues Mill Creek's commitment to promoting high-performing leaders from within. Prior to his role as executive managing director, he served as senior managing director of the company's multifamily residential development efforts in Georgia, Tennessee and the North Florida region, where he was responsible for pursuing new development opportunities, product design and the pursuit of entitlements to meet all local jurisdictional requirements.

"I look forward to leading and supporting Mill Creek's efforts in expanding its presence as an industry leader in the multifamily rental-housing space," DuBeau said. "I am grateful to work for a company that prioritizes the growth and development of its own people and am eager to support our multifamily development and acquisition teams in achieving the same success. With the talented team we have in place, I am confident that Mill Creek will continue to push the boundaries in the space."

The University of Delaware graduate, who earned a Civil Engineering degree and Master of Business Administration from George Washington University, spent time with Trammell Crow Residential and the Bozzuto Group prior to joining Mill Creek.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 153 communities representing over 43,500 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com.

