Mill Creek Named Elite 5 Multifamily Company by Kingsley

Verso Founders Row Also Recognized Among Kingsley's Top 100 Multifamily Properties

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has been named as one of the Elite 5 Multifamily Companies by the Kingsley Excellence Awards program.

Mill Creek was recognized in the Tier II category (based upon portfolio size) for receiving high satisfaction marks on Kingsley's resident surveys. One Mill Creek community, Verso Founders Row (Falls Church, Va.), was included in Kingsley's Top 100 Multifamily Properties, placing No. 45.

"We're excited to receive these esteemed honors from Kingsley, and as always the credit goes to our magnificent onsite teams," said Bill MacDonald, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Mill Creek Residential. "They are dedicated to creating a comfortable and enjoyable living experience for our residents, and this recognition underscores their incredible efforts. Our teams will continue to explore new ways that we can make a positive impact on our residents and continue to drive high satisfaction levels."

Kingsley Top 100 and Elite 5 winners must exceed Grace Hill's Kingsley Index for overall satisfaction in the prior year. Kingsley analyzes more than 7 million prospect and resident surveys annually, and its index is considered the industry's most comprehensive performance benchmarking database.

Verso Founders Row, which features 72 apartment homes dedicated to individuals 55 and older, made its first appearance in the Top 100. The community began leasing in 2021 and is one of the residential components of Founders Row, a mixed-use lifestyle center that includes several restaurants, shops and is anchored by state-of-the-art Paragon Theaters. Founders Row also includes contemporary market-rate apartment communities Modera Founders Row and forthcoming Modera Falls Church.

"We always aim to create a quintessential Mill Creek experience, and these honors show that our teams are succeeding in that mission," said Stephen Prochnow, executive vice president of property management for Mill Creek Residential. "We are thankful for the recognition and enthusiastically embrace the challenge of being even better moving forward."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 125 communities representing over 33,875 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

