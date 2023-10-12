Mill Creek Named One of Pensions & Investments' Largest Real Estate Investment Managers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a vertically integrated industry leader in the investment, acquisition, development, construction and management of premier rental housing across the U.S., is pleased to announce its inclusion on Pensions & Investments' ("P&I") annual Real Estate Investment Managers Survey, which ranks the world's largest real estate investment managers by total worldwide assets as of June 30, 2023.

Mill Creek ranked in the top 50 real estate investment managers based on total assets under management, as noted in the survey. Mill Creek's institutional investors include public and private pension plans, insurance companies, foundations and family offices.

"We are pleased to be recognized by P&I, a leading news authority on the global money management industry, as one of the world's leading real estate investment managers," said David Reynolds, President of Investment Management at Mill Creek. "This distinction is a testament to the deliberate steps we have taken over the past three years to build and grow a best-in-class investment management platform. We look forward to continuing to serve as a partner of choice for domestic and foreign institutions looking to invest in the U.S. rental housing market." 

Mill Creek's multi-strategy investment approach provides institutions the flexibility to partner with the firm across geographies, rental housing products, affordability levels and risk spectrum. Mill Creek offers a range of investment options including a commingled fund for value-add acquisitions, bespoke separate accounts focused on multifamily and build-to-rent single-family home development and vehicles focused on core/core+ multifamily acquisitions.

Led by a highly experienced, cycle-tested management team that has worked together for many years, Mill Creek's investment philosophy is predicated on creating long-term value by providing quality amenitized residential communities and a customer-centric focus on its residents, investors and associates. The firm prioritizes leveraging proprietary data, research and analytics to identify investment opportunities that meet its rigorous underwriting standards.

About Mill Creek Residential
Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a prominent national rental housing company that has deployed over $17.8 billion in capital since its founding in 2011. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company proactively acquires, develops, constructs, and operates residential communities across the United States, leveraging the expertise of its seasoned team of real estate professionals located in 29 markets nationwide.

