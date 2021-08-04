Mill Creek Ranks No. 1 In ORA Power Rankings By J Turner Research

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., was ranked No. 1 in the 2021 edition of the ORA Power Rankings powered by J Turner Research. The rankings are based on the company's portfolio-wide online reputation assessment (ORA) and serve as the industry standard to measure how a company is perceived online.

Mill Creek accrued an 82.56 ORA score, which was best in J Turner's wide-ranging Division II tier, which includes operators that oversee 20,000 to 33,107 apartment homes. According to J Turner Research, the average score of companies in this group is 68.93.

"This honor is a tribute to our wonderful onsite teams, who always aim to provide our residents with a quintessential Mill Creek experience and go beyond traditional service levels," said William C. MacDonald, chief executive officer and president of Mill Creek Residential. "We are humbled by the recognition, which is even more meaningful after one of the most challenging years ever experienced by the industry and the world in general. We cannot overstate how proud we are of our teams, which often had to work with constricted staffing and resources due to social-distancing measures, and continued to provide support for our residents."

Mill Creek finished No. 2 in the rankings last year with an ORA score of 80.58 and increased its score by nearly two points this year to capture the top spot in Division II. The ORA score is an aggregate compilation of a property's ratings across various review sites and ILSs. As part of the process, J Turner Research monitors the online ratings of more than 123,000 properties nationwide and assigns a single-score ranking of 0 to 100 to each property.

Mill Creek's top performing community was Modera Framingham (Framingham, Mass.), which boasted an ORA score of 94. Modera Framingham, which features 270 apartment homes and is located in the Central Business District of Framingham, began leasing in 2020. The community was included in J Turner Research's Elite 1% ORA Properties for 2020, released earlier this year.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 98 communities representing over 26,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

