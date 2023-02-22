Mill Creek Residential Joins Urban Land Institute's Greenprint Center for Building Performance

Alliance Helps Real Estate Operators Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has become a member of the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) Greenprint Center for Building Performance , a global alliance of real estate owners, developers and investors committed to improving the environmental performance of the real estate industry.

"We are deeply committed to reducing the impact our business has on the environment and promoting sustainability across our entire business," said Kelly Vickers , vice president of ESG for Mill Creek. "We feel privileged to be a part of ULI Greenprint, and we're excited to work with our fellow members to fight climate change and to continue learning and growing as an organization."

Through measurement, benchmarking, knowledge-sharing and the implementation of best practices, ULI Greenprint members strive to meaningfully reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and 34 of its real estate members have aligned to the ULI Greenprint net zero carbon operations by 2050 goal.

"We are delighted to welcome Mill Creek Residential into ULI Greenprint's ranks, and we look forward to helping the company achieve its emissions reduction goals," said Blakely Jarrett, senior director for Greenprint Center for Building Performance. "ULI Greenprint is a global community of practice for the real estate community to learn and share best practices and resources to decarbonize the built environment, and Mill Creek has shown an admirable commitment to reducing its environmental footprint. This should be an impactful and meaningful partnership."

The addition of Mill Creek to ULI Greenprint's membership roster will help accelerate the real estate industry's decarbonization efforts. ULI Greenprint's more than 70 members cumulatively hold more than 15,000 properties valued at more than $1.4 trillion across the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Mill Creek concentrates on long-term value creation throughout each community's lifecycle from acquisition through development, construction and operations. The company's focus on transit-oriented development in infill locations benefits residents, surrounding communities and environmental well-being. Mill Creek pursues and prioritizes mixed-use communities and has received recognition for innovative adaptive reuse. Its local development teams also preserve historic architectural craftsmanship while revitalizing interior and exterior spaces, benefiting both the surrounding communities and their residents.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2022, the company's portfolio comprises 125 communities representing over 33,875 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

About the ULI Greenprint Center for Building Performance

The ULI Greenprint Center for Building Performance is a worldwide membership alliance of leading real estate owners and developers committed to improving the environmental performance of the global real estate industry, striving to reduce greenhouse gas emissions meaningfully by 2030 and to achieve net zero carbon operations by 2050 . ULI Greenprint is organized within the ULI Randall Lewis Center for Sustainability in Real Estate, which also oversees ULI's Urban Resilience Program and the Building Healthy Places initiative. For additional information, visit uli.org/greenprint .

