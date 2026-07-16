Mill Creek Residential Wins NAA Excellence Award, Driven by Four Years of Annual Month of Service

Flagship Volunteer Initiative Anchors Company's #NAAGives Recognition and Nationwide Philanthropic Leadership

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., has earned an NAA Excellence Award in the #NAAGives category, recognition the company attributes in significant part to its annual Month of Service, a volunteer program now entering its fourth year.

This year's Month of Service initiative, conducted throughout June, mobilized Mill Creek associates nationwide to address basic needs, including food insecurity, shelter and essential supplies. The flagship volunteer program has become a cornerstone of Mill Creek's sustained philanthropic identity.

The NAA Excellence Award, announced June 17 at the National Apartment Association's Apartmentalize conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, honored outstanding commitment to communities through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The #NAAGives Award specifically recognizes a management company with philanthropic programs that create meaningful, lasting impact — a standard Mill Creek's Month of Service has helped define across its national portfolio of 150 communities and more than 42,700 rental homes.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is a core part of who we are at Mill Creek," said Bill MacDonald, chairman, CEO and president of Mill Creek Residential. "This recognition from the NAA reflects the passion and dedication of our team members, whose efforts create real, lasting change for the people and neighborhoods we call home. We are deeply honored and grateful to the associates whose dedication made it possible."

Launched in 2023, Month of Service has grown into one of the most visible expressions of Mill Creek's culture. Now in its fourth year, the program invites associates to select the company's annual charitable focus. In past years, the focus has addressed homelessness (2023), at-risk youth (2024) and mental health (2025).

Through this year's community support initiative, the locally driven program enabled associates from coast to coast participate in food bank drives, shelter support and neighborhood improvement projects. Local offices appointed task force leads who plan and execute projects using a standardized toolkit, ensuring consistent impact and leadership ownership while allowing teams to tailor their efforts to the specific needs of their communities.

"Our associates across every market are coming together to demonstrate what's possible when compassion meets action," said Kelly Vickers, vice president of ESG for Mill Creek. "Together, we're helping build stronger, more connected communities, one act of service at a time. We're grateful for the opportunity to uplift lives and strengthen the places our residents and team members call home."

Mill Creek's associate-led task forces begin planning months in advance, and the company fully funds all community events and volunteer activities. Partner organizations for the 2026 Month of Service include: Sunshine Division, Turning Point Community Programs, San Diego Blood Bank, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Hope Ignites, Tabitha's Way Local Food Pantry, Second Servings, Feed My Starving Children, Central Texas Food Bank, Cornerstone Family Programs, A Bed for Every Child and more.

The program's impact has grown substantially year over year. In 2025, more than 557 associates—approximately 40% of the workforce—volunteered 3,856 hours in support of mental health initiatives during the company's annual Month of Service, partnering with 18 nonprofits to serve an estimated 6,000 to 9,000 individuals. Tangible outcomes included 9,230 meals served, 1,232 care kits assembled and $23,450 donated to mental health organizations. Since 2023, associate volunteer hours have grown from roughly 4,200 to more than 7,300.

Beyond the Month of Service, Mill Creek provides every associate with an annual dedicated paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO) day to support the cause of their choice. VTO utilization surged 138.5% year over year, from 13% associate participation in 2024 to 31% in 2025. Through a 20-year partnership with the Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland Golf Tournament, Mill Creek has helped raise over $2.2 million for affordable housing, including $142,000 in 2025 alone. Across all programs in 2025, associates logged 7,368 volunteer hours, donated $72,057 and collected more than 31,664 goods for distribution across Mill Creek's communities, more than doubling the volunteer hours and goods recorded just two years prior.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2026, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,700 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential