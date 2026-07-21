Mill Creek to Partner with Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament for Third Consecutive Year

Fore the Build tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz., to highlight veteran-focused initiatives

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it will serve as the primary sponsor for Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona's Fore the Build golf tournament for the third consecutive year.

The tournament, which will take place at Scottsdale's Camelback Golf Club on Sept. 11, will concentrate on veteran-focused initiatives and is anticipated to raise approximately $250,000. The event is expected to sell out for a third consecutive season.

"We're delighted to once again partner with Mill Creek Residential and look forward to another successful tournament," said Darren Thompson, who serves as SVP at Flagstar Bank, is on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona and is chairman of the Fore the Build planning committee. "With this year's veteran-focused initiative, we're aiming to ensure all veterans have a comfortable place to live. We look forward to a full house at Camelback Golf Course and are eager to raise as much as we can to aid the cause."

In addition to raising funds to help veterans attain quality housing, the third installment of the annual tournament will feature two "hole in one" prizes: a car from Earnhardt Auto and a luxury mattress, valued at $100,000, from Hastens.

Mill Creek regularly partners with Habitat for Humanity's charitable golf events. Through a 20‑year partnership with the Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland Golf Tournament, Mill Creek has helped raise more than $2.2 million to support affordable housing. In 2025 alone, the annual tournament raised $142,000, contributing directly to safe, stable homes for families in need.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York and Boston. As of March 31, 2026, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,700 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential