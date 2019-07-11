Mill Steel Co. Announces Rebrand of Steel Structural Products LLC to Mill Steel Framing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, today announced the rebrand of its steel framing company, Steel Structural Products, to Mill Steel Framing.

The rebranding of its steel framing and accessory operations under the parent trademark is well-timed as this year marks Mill Steel's 60th anniversary.

"Since my grandfather founded Mill Steel Company in 1959, superior service and the practice of placing our customers first have been pillars of our success. That same elevated level of service and reputation of expertise will continue to drive our framing business forward," said Mill Steel President, Pam Heglund.

Mill Steel Framing will continue to supply a full line of metal framing materials, which includes ProStud and Track, structural studs, and a variety of accessories, from all three Processing and Distribution Centers located across the Midwest and Southern United States. The framing business will benefit from Mill Steel's strong purchasing power, expert processing, dedicated carrier network and strategic locations.

With the addition of several roll forming lines at its Processing and Distribution Center in Houston, Texas, the company continues to diversify its product offerings to better serve its customers. Over the last several months, stud production from Mill Steel's Texas facility has increased well over 300%. Mill Steel Framing anticipates continued robust growth with this recent extension of product offerings and commercial horsepower.

Mill Steel Framing plans to roll out its new website in the coming months offering a streamlined and user-friendly submittal interface, and additional technical resources.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Anderson and Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and now Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

