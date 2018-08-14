Millar Completes Exit from Telemetry Product Sales and Transitions to Life Sciences OEM Partnership Model

Millar currently provides pressure-sensing capabilities to Kaha Sciences to deliver high-fidelity pressure measurements for implantable telemetry research devices. Millar will continue to work collaboratively with Kaha to develop custom pressure sensor solutions to meet the needs of an ever-changing, increasingly competitive life science marketplace. Millar leverages proven design techniques and process controls to ensure each part is manufactured with a focus on quality and reliability. Through collaborative communication, both companies maintain alignment between forecast models, customer demand, and inventory availability.

With a lab to life vision of improving medical technology, Millar continues to see value in providing innovation and quality measuring capabilities to the life sciences market. This is where most innovations for the medical industry begin, and accurate, reliable measurements are critical to make new discoveries, publish data and take those findings into device or pharmaceutical development.

Millar's catheter-based sensor technology has been cited in thousands of peer-reviewed journals for the life sciences market. Additionally, Millar continues to support this market through the distribution agreement with ADInstruments for Millar's life science pressure and pressure-volume catheters.

About Millar, Inc.

Since 1969, Millar, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in sensors that advance medical understanding. Today the company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for device integration. https://millaroem.com

About Kaha Sciences

The company Kaha Sciences Ltd, whilst new in name, has been integrating the latest and best of sensor and wireless power technologies to provide telemetry products with continuous physiological measurements of the highest precision, accuracy, reliability and quality, as required by customers. With a focus on telemetry, Kaha Sciences provides a telemetry solution which leverages its strengths to deliver the right products and its knowledge and experience to provide the best support.

