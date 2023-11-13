Millar to Acquire Sentron; Redefining MEMS Pressure Sensor Industry

News provided by

Millar, Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millar, OEM solutions provider and leader in pressure sensor enabled medical devices for over 54 years, announces its strategic intention to acquire Sentron, a renowned and fully integrated pressure and pH sensor manufacturing company headquartered in Leek, The Netherlands, currently owned by Wellinq. This planned acquisition would mark a significant milestone in the evolution of both companies, fostering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and global expansion. The intended acquisition of Sentron aligns with Millar's commitment to advancing medical understanding and enabling scientific discoveries through pressure sensor technology. With a shared vision for excellence, this acquisition would position Millar to redefine the landscape of medical sensor technology, driving progress, and improving healthcare outcomes globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sentron into the Millar family," said Tim Daugherty, President and CEO of Millar. "With over five decades of expertise, Millar has been at the forefront of pressure sensor technology. This acquisition is not just a strategic business move; it's a transformative leap into a future where innovation knows no bounds. Sentron's technologies and manufacturing capabilities perfectly complement our own, enabling us to offer an even broader spectrum of solutions to our clients worldwide."

Millar's intent to acquire Sentron represents a transformative step forward for MEMS pressure sensor technology. This merger would amplify Millar's global footprint, enhance product distribution capabilities, and establish Millar as a one-stop-shop for sensor development, from raw components to fully commercialized, sensor-enabled medical devices. This strategic acquisition including the sensor development and fabrication facilities will significantly broaden Millar's capabilities, enabling the company to expand its product offerings to include pH and electrical conductivity sensors. This expansion would not only enrich Millar's portfolio but also position the company at the forefront of comprehensive sensor solutions, driving innovation and shaping the future of medical technology. Under the terms of the agreement, once completed, Sentron becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Millar. The acquisition, expected to conclude by the end of 2023 pending final legal review, holds the promise of transformative advancements in medical sensor technology.

Sander Hartman, CEO of Wellinq, expressed his enthusiasm for this alliance, stating, "Joining forces with Millar represents a monumental step for Sentron. Millar's reputation for excellence and their unwavering commitment to advancing medical research aligns perfectly with our own values. Sentron's facilities and expertise, combined with Millar's legacy of innovation, will undoubtedly pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in medical sensor technology. Additionally, we are looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to Millar's Board of Directors, leveraging our unique capabilities and extensive network to expand our reach and make a larger impact on patient outcomes."

About Millar 

Since 1969, Millar, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing, and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow medical professionals to make decisions when precise measurements count. Millar recently relocated to its new state-of-the-art 56,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Pearland, Texas, bolstering its commitment to innovation and cutting-edge research.

About Sentron

Sentron, headquartered in Leek, The Netherlands, is a leading sensor manufacturing and sensor integrating company operating as an OEM provider. Under the current ownership of European holding company, Wellinq, Sentron specializes in supplying sensors and sensor-enabled products to various industries. Sentron's advanced cleanroom and manufacturing facility enhance product distribution capabilities and strengthen the company's position as a leader in pressure sensor technology.

SOURCE Millar, Inc.

Also from this source

Millar neemt Sentron over en herdefinieert de MEMS-druksensorsector

Millar neemt Sentron over en herdefinieert de MEMS-druksensorsector

Millar, leverancier van OEM-oplossingen en al meer dan 54 jaar leider op het gebied van medische apparatuur met druksensoren, kondigt zijn...
Millar to Unveil Revolutionary Chronic Pressure Measurement Platform at MD&M Minneapolis

Millar to Unveil Revolutionary Chronic Pressure Measurement Platform at MD&M Minneapolis

Millar, OEM solutions partner and leader in MEMS pressure sensor integration, is thrilled to announce that it will officially unveil its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.