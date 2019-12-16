Millar, Inc. and ADInstruments Ltd Celebrate a 5 Year Distribution Partnership

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millar, Inc., a leading manufacturer and OEM solutions provider of sensor-based devices for clinical and life science applications, is pleased to celebrate an ongoing and successful strategic worldwide partnership with ADInstruments, an industry leader of data acquisition systems. The exclusive worldwide distribution agreement originated in November 2014 with an official announcement at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and now recognizes a 5 year celebratory milestone.

The partnership, highly valued by both companies, enables ADInstruments to offer exceptional support to Millar customers with increased access to in-country (local) sales on a global scale. Prior to the 2014 strategic agreement, the two companies had worked together since 2002 in a non-exclusive sales agreement.

ADInstruments currently manages all the marketing, sales, and support for Millar's life sciences product lines and is a true global ambassador of these products. Since strengthening the partnership, a new campaign was born focusing on "Accuracy Matters" with some stunning visualizations to relate these essential concepts back to nature and life sciences and why sensor accuracy is at the core of it all. Additionally, ADInstruments released PV Loop 2.5, which is their latest Pressure Volume (PV) Loop Module in LabChart. ADInstruments' software development aligns well with Millar technology as its new features, specifically designed for measuring right ventricular contractility in small and large animal models, support the use of Millar's small animal pressure volume catheters.

From training workshops, expanding into new markets, and product development initiatives, the two companies continue to seek new ways to improve customer support and offer the best solutions to acquire quality data that promotes better research outcomes and enhances medical understanding while making science easier.

About ADInstruments

Established in 1988, ADInstruments developed the original, high performance digital data acquisition and analysis systems for Life Science. The products, including PowerLab®, LabChart® and LabTutor®, enable users to record and analyze life science data quickly and efficiently, whether it is to further their academic or private industry research, or to advance understanding of scientific concepts in biomedical classrooms.

About Millar, Inc.

Since 1969, Millar, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing, and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis.

