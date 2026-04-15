Millennial Shift Technologies and HSB Expand Collaboration with Launch of Non-Admitted Cyber on the mShift Platform

Expansion gives brokers broader cyber risk appetite and streamlined digital access to E&S coverage

PHOENIX, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) today announced the launch of HSB's Non-Admitted Cyber product on the mShift Platform, expanding the companies' collaboration and giving brokers streamlined digital access to both admitted and non-admitted cyber solutions from HSB, part of Munich Re.

The addition of HSB's non-admitted cyber offering enables brokers to place a wider range of cyber risks through a single digital workflow on the mShift Platform. By expanding beyond admitted market appetite, the solution provides greater underwriting flexibility for organizations with more complex cyber exposures while maintaining the speed and efficiency of mShift's digital submission infrastructure.

"Expanding our collaboration with mShift allows us to bring greater flexibility and broader cyber-risk solutions to the market," said Jim Smith, AVP of Digital Distribution at HSB. "By making both our admitted and non-admitted cyber products accessible through the mShift Platform, we are helping brokers efficiently place a wider range of cyber risks while maintaining the protection and service HSB is known for."

"This launch represents the next step in our collaboration with HSB and further strengthens the cyber marketplace available through mShift," said Mark Meury, CEO of Millennial Shift Technologies. "By adding HSB's non-admitted cyber product to the platform, we are expanding broker access to flexible cyber coverage while continuing to simplify the way cyber insurance is submitted, quoted, and bound."

Through the mShift Platform, brokers can quote and initiate HSB cyber policies in minutes using embedded eligibility checks, intelligent data pre-fill, and appetite alignment. The platform eliminates manual data entry and consolidates market access into a single workflow, helping producers move risks from submission to placement faster.

Benefits for Brokers & Agents

Digital access to both admitted and non-admitted HSB cyber solutions through one platform

Expanded appetite for risks outside traditional admitted underwriting guidelines

Preserve broker-of-record status and existing underwriter relationships

Submit applications once with no manual data re-entry

Monitor submission progress and status in real time

Faster submission, requoting, and binding workflows

About Millennial Shift Technologies

Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) is the infrastructure layer for the modern insurance internet — powering submission, quoting, and digital placement across cyber and specialty lines. The mShift Platform is the leading digital platform for cyber-insurance submission and market access, helping brokers, MGAs, and carriers connect risk to coverage with greater speed and precision.

About HSB

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and a leading provider of cyber insurance for small businesses. HSB combines insurance, engineering services, and technology-driven solutions to help clients manage risk and recover quickly from incidents. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 158-year history, HSB's mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy, and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions, and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company's highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a solicitation for the purchase of insurance on any risk. Any insurance product described herein is underwritten by HSB Specialty Insurance Company. HSB Specialty Insurance Company is a surplus lines insurance company domiciled in the state of Connecticut and is eligible to accept surplus lines coverage from every other state. HSB Specialty Insurance Company is not a licensed insurance company in any other state. Any product is only available through duly licensed surplus lines insurance brokers. Additional services may be provided by The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company or other companies at its direction. This product may not be available in all states. This product description is intended only for distribution to licensed surplus lines producers and not for any further distribution. This product information is provided by the HSB Specialty Insurance Company, One State Street, Hartford, CT 06105

SOURCE Millennial Shift Technologies, LLC