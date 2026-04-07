mShift Launches BOXX Insurance on Marketplace, Expanding Broker Access to Cyber Liability Coverage

Strategic partnership brings BOXX's cyber insurance and protection solutions to the mShift digital distribution platform

PHOENIX, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift), a leading digital insurance marketplace designed to simplify specialty insurance distribution, today announced that BOXX Insurance is now live on the mShift Marketplace, giving brokers streamlined access to BOXX's cyber insurance solutions.

The partnership enables insurance brokers to quote, bind, and issue BOXX's all-in-one cyber insurance and protection products through the mShift platform, helping agencies respond faster to growing demand for cyber protection among small and mid-sized businesses.

Boxx Insurance and Millennial Shift Insurance

Cyber risk continues to rise for businesses across every industry, and brokers are increasingly seeking technology-driven solutions that simplify access to cyber coverage. By integrating BOXX's cyber insurance offerings into the mShift Marketplace, brokers gain a more efficient path to placing coverage while delivering stronger protection to their clients.

"Cyber risk is now one of the most critical exposures facing businesses today," said Mark Meury, Founder and CEO of Millennial Shift Technologies. "By bringing BOXX Insurance onto the mShift Marketplace, we're giving brokers faster access to innovative cyber insurance and protection solutions while simplifying the placement process through a fully digital experience."

BOXX's all-in-one approach to commercial cyber insurance, Cyberboxx® Business, integrates cyber insurance with advanced cybersecurity services to help businesses predict, prevent and respond to cyber threats with continuous risk monitoring, proactive threat prevention, and 24/7 expert support.

Through the integration with mShift, brokers can access BOXX's cyber insurance and protection offerings alongside other specialty insurance solutions available through the platform. The partnership enhances broker workflow efficiency by reducing manual processes and enabling faster quoting and binding.

"BOXX's partnership with mShift benefits our broker partners as it expands the accessibility of our all-in-one cyber insurance offerings for SMEs," said Jim Miller, Head of Distribution, East. "Together, we're enhancing the broker and client experience by making it easier for our broker partners to quote, bind and manage cyber policies in a transparent, efficient and accessible way."

The addition of BOXX Insurance further strengthens the mShift Marketplace as a growing digital hub for specialty insurance distribution. The platform connects brokers with leading carriers and provides tools designed to streamline the placement process, improve efficiency, and support agency growth.

As demand for cyber insurance continues to accelerate, the partnership between mShift and BOXX underscores a shared commitment to delivering innovative insurance solutions through modern digital distribution.

About Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift)

Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) is an intelligent insurance services and solutions company transforming how commercial insurance is placed, processed, and managed. Through its AI-driven infrastructure, mShift Marketplace, OnDemand services, and professional service offerings, the company helps brokers, MGAs, and carriers modernize operations, structure complex risk data, and accelerate decision-making across the insurance lifecycle.

By combining advanced artificial intelligence, structured data services, and operational expertise, mShift enables insurance organizations to move beyond manual processes and operate within a more connected, efficient, and intelligent insurance ecosystem.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, mShift serves insurance organizations across the United States.

Learn more at www.mshifttech.com

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance helps businesses and individuals insure and defend against cyber and technology risks, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber and Technology Insurance and Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services and technology insurance coverage.

We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making clients' digital worlds safer and more resilient; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners and brokers. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing and insuring against negative cyber and technology events, BOXX is dedicated to helping businesses operate securely and confidently in an increasingly complex digital environment, 365 days a year.

BOXX Insurance Inc. is part of Zurich Global Businesses & Operations, a global ecosystem focused on delivering meaningful value to customers and partners. By bringing together Travel, Cyber and Zurich's global operations, including global capability centers, we operate at scale to provide customized, proactive and digital experiences that help individuals and businesses be better prepared for the future.

Learn more at https://www.boxxinsurance.com

SOURCE Millennial Shift Technologies, LLC