Millennial Shift Technologies Defines the Next Era of Insurance as InsurAI

mShift positions itself as the first InsurAI company, combining artificial intelligence, insurance expertise, workflow automation, data, APIs, and services to reduce friction across the insurance ecosystem

PHOENIX, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift), an intelligent insurance services and solutions company, today announced its position as the first InsurAI company, introducing a new category for the next evolution of insurance technology.

For decades, the insurance industry has evolved through major phases. Traditional insurance services helped organizations manage complexity through people, process, and expertise. The rise of InsurTech brought digital platforms, portals, integrations, and automation into the market. Now, mShift believes the industry is entering its next phase: InsurAI.

InsurAI represents a new generation of insurance companies built around artificial intelligence, structured data, workflow automation, and insurance-domain execution. Unlike technology that simply adds AI features to existing systems, InsurAI embeds intelligence directly into the insurance lifecycle to reduce friction, eliminate repetitive work, improve submission quality, accelerate underwriting, and help brokers, MGAs, carriers, and insurance partners scale more efficiently.

"Insurance has always been a relationship-driven business, but the operating model behind it is ready for a major shift," said Mark Meury, Founder and CEO of Millennial Shift Technologies. "The first wave was insurance services. The second wave was InsurTech. We believe the next wave is InsurAI, where artificial intelligence, structured data, automation, and real insurance expertise come together to help the industry move faster without losing the relationships, judgment, and trust that make insurance work."

mShift is defining InsurAI through its unified insurance ecosystem, which combines platform technology, mShift Quantum AI Services, mShift Marketplace, mShift API+, Data Enrichment Services, mShift Service Hub, and Professional Services. Together, these capabilities support the full submission-to-placement lifecycle, from intake and data extraction to enrichment, market routing, quoting, binding, compliance, policy checking, and downstream operational support.

Commercial insurance remains highly manual and fragmented. Submissions often arrive through emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, portals, applications, images, and disconnected systems. Brokers and underwriters are forced to rekey information, chase missing data, manage inconsistent workflows, and navigate multiple carrier and compliance processes. mShift's InsurAI model is designed to address these challenges by transforming fragmented information into structured, decision-ready intelligence at the point of intake.

"At mShift, AI is not a standalone product or a buzzword," Meury added. "It is part of a larger operating model. Our goal is to help insurance organizations reduce friction, increase speed, improve data quality, and scale without adding unnecessary complexity or headcount."

Through its platform, AI services, APIs, data enrichment, and human-in-the-loop operational support, mShift enables brokers, MGAs, carriers, program administrators, and insurtech partners to modernize without disrupting broker relationships or existing systems of record.

With the introduction of the InsurAI category, mShift is positioning itself at the forefront of the insurance industry's next modernization cycle, one where intelligence is embedded directly into the operating fabric of insurance.

About Millennial Shift Technologies

Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) is an intelligent insurance services and solutions company transforming how commercial insurance is submitted, processed, placed, serviced, and managed. Through its unified insurance ecosystem, mShift combines platform technology, AI-driven ingestion, structured data services, enterprise APIs, workflow automation, compliance operations, and professional services to help insurance organizations reduce friction across the insurance lifecycle.

Built by insurance brokers, for insurance brokers, mShift helps brokers, MGAs, carriers, program administrators, and insurance partners improve submission quality, eliminate manual re-keying, accelerate underwriting, preserve relationships, and scale more efficiently.

mShift's core offerings include mShift Marketplace, mShift Quantum AI Services, mShift API+, mShift Data Enrichment Services, mShift Service Hub, and mShift Professional Services.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, mShift serves insurance organizations across the United States.

Learn more at www.mshifttech.com.

SOURCE Millennial Shift Technologies, LLC