Millennial Shift Technologies Launches mShift Quantum AI™ Platform and AI Agents to Transform Commercial Insurance Operations

PHOENIX, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) today announced the launch of mShift Quantum AI™, a new artificial intelligence platform designed to modernize commercial insurance operations through intelligent data transformation, advanced risk analysis, and autonomous AI agents built specifically for the insurance industry.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, mShift Quantum AI is purpose-built for the operational complexity of commercial insurance. The platform converts fragmented submission data into structured, decision-ready intelligence while deploying AI Agents that automate operational tasks such as submission follow-ups, broker communications, and portfolio management.

"At mShift, we believe the future of insurance operations will be powered by intelligent infrastructure," said Mark Meury, Founder and CEO of Millennial Shift Technologies. "Quantum AI represents the next step in that evolution. AI that understands insurance workflows, processes submissions intelligently, and deploys agents that actively assist brokers and underwriters in managing their books of business."

Commercial insurance submissions frequently arrive as fragmented information spread across emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, and broker communications. This fragmented intake forces underwriting teams and brokers to manually extract and reconcile risk data, slowing down the submission-to-quote process and creating operational inefficiencies.

mShift Quantum AI addresses this challenge by automatically transforming unstructured submissions into structured risk intelligence within seconds. Using advanced AI models and insurance-specific data structures, the platform extracts, normalizes, and enriches risk information from applications, loss runs, inspection reports, emails, and other underwriting documents.

The platform also introduces mShift AI Agents, intelligent digital assistants embedded within broker and underwriting workflows. These agents autonomously perform operational tasks including:

Automated Submission Follow-Ups – Monitoring submissions and sending intelligent follow-ups to brokers or carriers to keep deals moving forward.

Book of Business Management – Continuously analyzing portfolios and identifying opportunities for remarketing, renewal preparation, or coverage optimization.

Broker Workflow Automation – Assisting with document intake, risk summarization, and submission tracking.

Intelligent Risk Analysis – Providing insights that help brokers and underwriters evaluate exposures and identify potential coverage gaps.

By combining structured data processing with intelligent AI agents, mShift Quantum AI enables insurance organizations to significantly reduce manual workload while improving speed, visibility, and decision-making across the entire submission lifecycle.

"Insurance professionals shouldn't spend their time chasing paperwork or manually managing follow-ups," Meury added. "With Quantum AI and our AI Agent framework, we're introducing automation that actively supports the day-to-day work of brokers and underwriters while unlocking deeper intelligence from their data."

The Quantum AI Engine Suite includes capabilities across the insurance workflow:

AI Data Transformation – Intelligent ingestion and extraction of risk data from applications, emails, documents, and third-party data sources.

– Intelligent ingestion and extraction of risk data from applications, emails, documents, and third-party data sources. AI Data Enrichment – Automated normalization and enhancement of underwriting data across multiple sources.

– Automated normalization and enhancement of underwriting data across multiple sources. AI Insights – Advanced analytics designed to support underwriting and risk evaluation.

– Advanced analytics designed to support underwriting and risk evaluation. AI Portfolio Analysis – Portfolio-level intelligence enabling brokers, MGAs, and carriers to better manage books of business and identify strategic opportunities.

– Portfolio-level intelligence enabling brokers, MGAs, and carriers to better manage books of business and identify strategic opportunities. AI Agents – Autonomous workflow assistants that support submissions, follow-ups, and operational tasks.

Built on mShift's API-first infrastructure, Quantum AI integrates seamlessly with existing broker, MGA, and carrier systems, allowing organizations to introduce AI-driven automation without disrupting existing workflows.

The launch of mShift Quantum AI represents the next phase of mShift's mission to modernize the commercial insurance ecosystem through structured data, intelligent automation, and connected digital infrastructure.

About Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift)

Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) is an intelligent insurance services and solutions company transforming how commercial insurance is placed, processed, and managed. Through its AI-driven infrastructure, mShift Marketplace, OnDemand services, and professional service offerings, the company helps brokers, MGAs, and carriers modernize operations, structure complex risk data, and accelerate decision-making across the insurance lifecycle.

By combining advanced artificial intelligence, structured data services, and operational expertise, mShift enables insurance organizations to move beyond manual processes and operate within a more connected, efficient, and intelligent insurance ecosystem.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, mShift serves insurance organizations across the United States.

Learn more at www.mshifttech.com

SOURCE Millennial Shift Technologies, LLC