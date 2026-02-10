Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) and Loss Scan Introduce Real-Time Loss Scan Integration to Accelerate Insurance Workflows

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift), an intelligence insurance services and solution provider that helps brokers quote, bind, and issue commercial lines of business, today announced a partnership with Loss Scan to integrate its Loss Scan technology directly into the mShift Marketplace.

The integration delivers real-time document data-extraction and makes additional AI-based parsing capabilities available within the mShift platform, allowing brokers and carriers to extract, organize, and with Loss Scan's newest functionality, the partnership will bring deep claim analytics to a level never seen before, along with in-depth stewardship reports from loss runs in seconds. This new capability removes one of the most manual steps in the insurance workflow and complements mShift's existing AI-powered email quoting, AI data enrichment services, submission clearing, and bulk processing capabilities.

Loss Scan is a proven solution for transforming unstructured insurance documents into usable, structured data. The platform supports more than 12,600 loss-run formats and has scanned over 2.5 million pages, extracting millions of individual claims. Using proprietary AI technology, Loss Scan automates data entry from loss runs, certificates of insurance, and other documents—resulting in faster processing, improved accuracy, and streamlined underwriting workflows.

The tool integrates seamlessly into existing systems, scales from a handful of documents to thousands, and includes real-time data verification to ensure accuracy. Earlier this year, Deep Vector reported that Loss Scan now supports more 40% of the top 100 insurance brokers.

"mShift's mission has always been to keep brokers at the center of the client relationship by giving them modern tools to be more efficient day to day." said Mark Meury, CEO at Millennial Shift Technologies. "By embedding Loss Scan directly into our platform, we're turning hours of manual document handling into seconds of automated processing. Our customers will now benefit from real-time intelligence powering storefronts, AI-generated email quotes, submission clearing, and bulk processing. This integration reflects our commitment to digital innovation and streamlining the insurance buying experience."

"Loss Scan was founded to solve a simple but massive problem—insurance can't move faster until loss data does." "Loss Scan was founded to solve the problem of unstructured insurance data," said Scott Knowles, Co-Founder and CEO of Loss Scan. "The most important decisions in insurance are still being made with the worst data. Loss runs are the backbone of underwriting, renewals, and risk management—but they're locked in inconsistent, manual, unstructured formats. Loss Scan was built to change that by turning loss runs into usable, decision-ready data. Partnering with mShift allows us to bring this capability to more brokers and carriers, helping them make smarter decisions faster and focus on what matters most—serving their clients."

Through the integration, brokers using mShift can automatically extract claims and policy data from loss runs, Acord forms, certificates of insurance, and other documents directly within the platform. This eliminates re-keying, improves quote accuracy, and accelerates the creation of bindable submissions. Combined with mShift's ability to quote, bind, and issue multiple lines of business, the solution delivers a seamless workflow from submission through policy issuance.

About Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift)

Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) is an intelligent insurance services and solutions partner based in Phoenix, Arizona. mShift works with brokers, carriers, and insurance organizations to modernize commercial insurance operations through a combination of technology, automation, data intelligence, and hands-on services. In addition to its mShift Marketplace platform, which supports quoting, submission intake, binding, and policy issuance, the company delivers AI-driven services including automated email quoting, data enrichment, document processing, submission clearing, and bulk workflow execution. By delivering both technology and services, mShift works alongside clients to solve operational challenges, support complex insurance workflows, and help teams run and scale their businesses more effectively.

About Loss Scan

Loss Scan is a document-automation company focused on extracting and structuring data from unstructured insurance documents. Its flagship product, Loss Scan, uses AI to automate data extraction from loss runs, certificates of insurance, and other insurance forms—enabling faster processing, improved accuracy, streamlined underwriting, and seamless integration with existing systems. Founded by Scott Knowles and Wesley Janse van Rensburg, Deep Vector is a leader in claims data extraction, with Loss Scan supporting more than 12,600 loss-run formats and used by a significant share of top insurance brokers.

SOURCE Millennial Shift Technologies, LLC