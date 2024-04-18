ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation, a leading Government Contracting company, celebrates two decades of exceptional service and growth. Founded by Army veteran Kevin Jennings and Navy veteran Cedric Henry, who met at the Army's Command & General Staff College (CGSC) in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Millennium's journey began with a vision to support service members and a shared entrepreneurial spirit.

Millennium Corporation Celebrates 20 Years of Success in Government Contracting

Since its inception, Millennium Corporation has achieved numerous accolades and milestones, reflecting its commitment to excellence and innovation. The company has been honored with multiple prestigious Inc 500 awards, to include the Inc 500 award for fastest-growing private companies in the US in 2010. Millennium has also received six Inc 5000 awards, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. In 2014, Millennium was recognized as the Fastest Growing Company in Virginia in the Fantastic 50 awards and has received eight Virginia Fantastic 50 awards.

With over 450 employees in 2024, Millennium Corporation operates in 41 states with major hubs in Arlington, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Wichita, Kansas; Charleston, South Carolina; and New Orleans, Louisiana. Millennium's commitment to excellence is evident in their support to 8 out of 12 DoD certified red teams, having the largest contingent of red team operators in the DoD, with over 75 experts dedicated to the mission of emulating real-world adversarial capabilities to the Department.

The company offers a wide range of services, including defensive and offensive cyber operations, technical and systems engineering, and software engineering. Millennium supports various branches of the US military, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice, delivering exceptional results with a focus on people and outcomes.

Millennium Corporation's flagship training program, k>fivefour, offers cutting-edge Red Team training, equipping hundreds of students with the critical hands-on technical skills needed in the cybersecurity workforce. The courses are instructed by Red Team operators and developed based on current techniques used in real-world operations. Additionally, Millennium's new capability, ShadowView, delivers bleeding edge digital footprint discovery and analysis, further enhancing their suite of offerings.

In a quote from Millennium Corporation CEO Kevin Jennings, he states, "In recognition of this significant milestone, Cedric and I acknowledge that this journey would not have been possible without the incredible team of professionals who consistently deliver exceptional services to our customers and employees. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and grateful for the dedication and expertise of our team!"

Reflecting on their journey, the founders expressed gratitude for their friendship, fraternity, and shared vision, which have been the driving forces behind Millennium Corporation's success. As they continue to expand and innovate, Millennium remains dedicated to its mission of supporting service members and delivering excellence in Government Contracting.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Millennium Corporation hosted a special event at the Spy Museum in Washington, DC this past Friday. The event brought together friends, family, and colleagues to commemorate two decades of success. As Millennium Corporation looks towards the future, it remains committed to its founding principles of being result-driven and people-focused.

Millennium Corporation is a cyber-solutions company specializing in adversarial threat emulation, test and evaluation, and intelligence support operations for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202.

