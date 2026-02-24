Millennium Physician Group and Lee Health announce strategic partnership to advance senior care in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Florida's senior population is growing, and navigating Medicare and chronic health conditions is becoming increasingly complex. To better support older adults in managing their health, Millennium Physician Group, a Mosaic Health Company and one of Florida's largest physician-led primary care organizations, has entered into a strategic partnership with Lee Health. Together, the organizations will strengthen care coordination, expand preventive services and provide the tools and infrastructure needed to help seniors make informed decisions, manage chronic conditions and maintain greater independence.

This partnership is designed to support senior patients with complex health needs and will serve individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

Both organizations will continue operating independently while collaborating to strengthen care for seniors in the region. As the partnership develops, patients will benefit from expanded care coordination and additional resources to support chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, helping ensure they receive the right care at the right time.

"Millennium has built a strong, physician-led value-based care platform focused on improving outcomes while supporting clinicians," said Kevin Spencer, national chief medical officer for Millennium Physician Group. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to patient-centered care and allows us to extend our value-based care experience in a thoughtful, collaborative way."

As part of the partnership, team members from both organizations will collaborate to support day-to-day operations related to Lee Health's senior care efforts.

"This represents a meaningful step forward in how we work together to care for our community," said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief medical officer for Lee Health. "By aligning around shared accountability for quality, outcomes and cost, we are strengthening care coordination, improving the patient experience and building a more sustainable healthcare model that keeps patients first. Partnerships like this allow us to deliver better care for this community."

Millennium Physician Group brings nearly 20 years of experience caring for Medicare patients through value-based care models focused on prevention, care coordination and long-term health outcomes. The organization's approach has helped improve quality, reduce avoidable hospital visits and support sustainable healthcare delivery across Florida and beyond.

Lee Health is a trusted healthcare leader in Southwest Florida, serving the community for decades through a commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care, clinical excellence and community partnership. As a nonprofit health system deeply rooted in the region, Lee Health has long focused on improving access, strengthening local care delivery and advancing innovative models that meet the evolving needs of the community.

Together, Millennium Physician Group and Lee Health are combining experience, local leadership and shared purpose to strengthen senior healthcare in Southwest Florida, focused on improving outcomes, enhancing coordination and supporting the long-term health of the communities they serve.

About Millennium Physician Group

Founded in Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2008, and now based in Fort Myers, Florida, Millennium Physician Group, a Mosaic Health Company, has grown into one of the largest physician-led healthcare groups in Florida, with over 900 healthcare providers across the state, as well as locations in North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. Its services focus on primary care, complemented by multi-specialty care, walk-in centers, radiology and lab services, physical therapy, telehealth, wellness programs, home health, inpatient hospital care and more. Recognized nationally as a leader in value-based care with consistently high levels of physician engagement, Millennium aims to provide a genuinely connected healthcare experience for patients by offering a comprehensive and coordinated approach to healthcare, embodying the motto "Your Connection to a Healthier Life." Learn more at millenniumphysician.com.

About Lee Health

Lee Health has been a cornerstone of health care in Southwest Florida since opening its first hospital in 1916. As a non-profit, integrated health system, Lee Health is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. With a strong commitment to community health and wellness, Lee Health commits to evolving with the growing and changing needs of the region. The system offers comprehensive services through four acute care hospitals, Golisano Children's Hospital, three skilled nursing locations, outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, and a wide network of primary care and specialty practices. Lee Health supports every step of the health journey, from preventive care to advanced treatment for every member of our community. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

About Mosaic Health

Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform focused on expanding access to comprehensive primary care for consumers with coverage across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare and Medicaid health plans. The Business Units which comprise Mosaic Health, including apree health, Millennium Physician Group and CareMore Health, are multi-payer and serve nearly one million consumers across 19 states, providing them with access to high-quality primary care, integrated care teams, personalized navigation, expanded digital access and specialized services for higher-need populations. Through Mosaic Health, health plans and employers have an even stronger care provider partner that delivers affordability and superior experiences for their members and employees, including value-based primary care capacity integrated with digital patient engagement and navigation. Each of the companies within Mosaic Health provide unique offerings that together promise to improve individuals' health and wellbeing, while helping care providers deliver higher-quality care. For more information, please visit www.mosaichealth.com or follow Mosaic Health on LinkedIn.

