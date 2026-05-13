Raleigh Medical Group and Millennium Physician Group announce strategic value-based care partnership

Collaboration enhances outcomes and creates value through risk-based care

RALEIGH, N.C. and FORT MYERS, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh Medical Group (RMG) a well-established multispecialty physician-led practice in North Carolina, announces a strategic partnership with Millennium Physician Group, a Mosaic Health company and national leader in value-based care, to expand and enhance value-based care delivery for Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients across the state.

Through the partnership, RMG will join Millennium's North Carolina risk-based entity enabling the organizations to collaboratively manage patient populations under a value-based care model that emphasizes quality, outcomes and cost efficiency. The collaboration is expected to begin with Medicare Advantage contracts in 2026, with progression toward full-risk arrangements and participation in an Accountable Care Organization in 2027.

This partnership builds on RMG's strong physician-led model and deep patient relationships, enhanced by Millennium's proven infrastructure in risk adjustment, quality performance and data-driven care. Together, the organizations aim to improve care coordination, enhance patient outcomes and create long-term sustainability in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.

"As we continue to evolve in a value-based environment, it was critical for us to find the right partner to support our physicians and our patients," said Dr. Brian Short, president of RMG. "We chose Millennium Physician Group for their expertise in risk-based care and their ability to provide the infrastructure, data and alignment needed to succeed, without compromising our independence. This partnership positions us to deliver even better outcomes for the patients we serve."

"Value-based care continues to redefine how healthcare is delivered, especially for Medicare populations," said Dr. Kevin Spencer, national chief medical officer of Millennium Physician Group. "We are proud to partner with Raleigh Medical Group, working alongside their physicians to bring the capabilities, infrastructure and alignment needed to succeed in risk-based arrangements while preserving their independence and physician-led approach."

RMG will remain an independent physician organization while gaining access to Millennium's advanced capabilities, including purpose-built STARs performance programs, risk adjustment infrastructure and a scalable, cost-efficient operating model. The partnership is designed to align incentives across physicians while supporting high-quality, patient-centered care delivery.

This collaboration is expected to improve patient outcomes and strengthen care delivery, while also generating meaningful clinical and financial value for RMG.

Millennium's model, refined over more than a decade, focuses on expanding access to primary care, improving the value of Medicare populations, and supporting physician groups with the tools, capital and infrastructure needed to succeed in risk-based arrangements.

By combining RMG's local physician leadership with Millennium's national-scale capabilities, the organizations are positioning themselves to meet the growing demands of value-based care while preserving the integrity of the physician-patient relationship.

About Raleigh Medical Group

For more than 50 years, Raleigh Medical Group has realized that there is more to quality health care than state-of-the-art medicine. In today's complex medical environment, our internists focus on the whole patient. Our treatments are tailored to provide our patients with the finest personalized health care available for each stage of adult life.

About Millennium Physician Group

Founded in 2008 and based in Fort Myers, Florida, Millennium Physician Group, a Mosaic Health Company, is one of the largest independent physician groups in the country, with more than 900 healthcare providers across Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas. Recognized nationally as a leader in value-based care, Millennium's mission is to connect patients to a healthier life through physician-led, patient-centered care. Learn more at www.millenniumphysician.com.

Millennium operates as a business unit under Mosaic Health. Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform expanding access to comprehensive primary care across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. For more information, visit www.mosaichealth.com.

SOURCE Millennium Physician Group