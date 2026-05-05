Miller Environmental Group Acquires Central Ohio Oil, Expanding Midwest Footprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Environmental Group ("Miller"), a Coalesce Capital portfolio company, today announced that it has acquired Central Ohio Oil Inc. ("Central Ohio Oil" or the "Company"), a leading provider of waste treatment, processing, recycling, and disposal.

Central Ohio Oil, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides a comprehensive suite of specialized waste services, including non-hazardous liquid and solid waste treatment and disposal, used oil and fuel recycling, and drum disposal. The Company serves a diverse base of industrial and commercial customers across the region, with a longstanding reputation for reliability, safety, and operational excellence.

The acquisition of Central Ohio Oil further strengthens Miller's footprint and capabilities in the Midwest, and follows Miller's recent acquisitions of Haz-Mat Environmental Services, Canco, and ACE Environmental.

Robb Schreck, CEO of Miller, said: "The acquisition of Central Ohio Oil extends our platform in a strategically important region while adding specialized treatment, disposal, and processing capabilities. We are excited to welcome these talented teams, who share Miller's commitment to safety, quality, and customer service, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation they have established."

"We are excited to begin this next chapter with Miller," said Scott Snedegar, CEO and President of Central Ohio Oil. "We believe the combination with the Miller platform will bolster our ability to serve growing customer demand and we are well positioned to continue to offer the highest quality of service."

About Miller Environmental Group Miller Environmental Group, founded in 1971, is a service-led, industry-leading provider of waste, industrial, and environmental services serving all sectors of the economy, including power & utility, transportation, retail, and manufacturing. The Company's vertically-integrated network of waste treatment facilities and national network of branches and subcontractors allow it to provide its complementary service offering at scale. Miller operates in more than 35 locations throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.millerenv.com.

About Coalesce Capital Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.8 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, please visit www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

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SOURCE Miller Environmental Group