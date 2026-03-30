Miller Environmental Group Completes Acquisition of Haz-Mat Environmental Services and Canco

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Environmental Group ("Miller"), a Coalesce Capital portfolio company, today announced that it has acquired Haz-Mat Environmental Services ("Haz-Mat"), a leading full-service provider of industrial and waste treatment and disposal services, and Canco, a leading provider of industrial services.

Haz-Mat and Canco, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and Chester, S.C., respectively, provide a full suite of specialized industrial and waste services, including industrial cleaning, hydro-blasting, and waste collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal. Haz-Mat and Canco serve several blue-chip customers in the Southeast region, with a market-leading reputation for reliability, quality, and safety.

The acquisition of Haz-Mat and Canco further strengthens Miller's vertically-integrated platform, adding density and capabilities within key regional markets following Miller's recent acquisition of ACE Environmental.

Robb Schreck, CEO of Miller, said: "The acquisition of Haz-Mat and Canco solidifies our presence in an attractive market, while contributing highly complementary services to better serve our respective customers' needs. We are excited to add these trusted teams, known for quality and safety, that reflect Miller's own values, and we look forward to working together to maximize our collective capabilities."

"We are excited for this new chapter with Miller," said Neil Danziger, President of Haz-Mat and Canco. "We believe there is significant value and potential in combining two long-standing pillars in the environmental services industry. By bringing together our respective companies' scale and breadth of services across the industrial and waste services value chain, we are well positioned to grow and serve our customers together."

About Miller Environmental Group

Miller Environmental Group, founded in 1971, is a service-led, industry-leading provider of waste, industrial, and environmental services serving all sectors of the economy, including power & utility, transportation, retail, and manufacturing. The Company's vertically-integrated network of waste treatment facilities and national network of branches and subcontractors allow it to provide its complementary service offering at scale. Miller operates in more than 35 locations throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.millerenv.com.

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.8 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, please visit www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

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SOURCE Miller Environmental Group